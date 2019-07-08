Six-time NBA all-star guard Kyrie Irving signed a contract Sunday with the Brooklyn Nets, finalizing a deal unveiled last weekend to revamp the club that includes obtaining superstar Kevin Durant.

The Nets, who inked center DeAndre Jordan on Saturday, added top talent to a solid young playoff team and figure to be even tougher with Durant, who will miss next season after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon.

Irving, 27, averaged 23.8 points, career highs of 5.0 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.5 steals over 67 games with Boston last season.

OFFICIAL: The Nets have signed six-time NBA All-Star @KyrieIrving!



Welcome to Brooklyn, Kyrie ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/WKkiM9uKjm — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) July 7, 2019

“Kyrie is one of the NBA’s elite guards and has won at the highest level,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said.

“His championship pedigree, coupled with his gifted scoring and playmaking abilities, will make him an outstanding addition to our team,” the first New Zealander to play in the NBA added.

Irving helped the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2016 NBA crown and was a member of the 2016 Rio Olympics US gold medal squad.

“The entire coaching staff is excited to have the opportunity to coach a player of Kyrie’s caliber,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said.

“He’s as talented and accomplished as any point guard in our game and we are enthusiastic about integrating him and our other new roster additions into our returning core.”

Over eight seasons with Boston and Cleveland, Irving has averaged 22.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals over 508 career games.