It’s only July yet but so far, it’s been a remarkable 2019 for Magnus Carlsen.
The Norwegian GM clinched his eighth tournament in a row at the second leg of the Zagreb Grand Chess Tour on Sunday after beating Maxime Vachier-Lagrave to finish clear ahead at the top.
Carlsen scored 8 out of 11 that left him a full point ahead of Wesley So, who finished second. The 28-year-old who went undefeated in Croatia with five wins also extended his unbeaten streak in classical games to 79.
His phenomenal display saw him add 9.7 points to his rating, that ensured he will reach the 2882 Elo mark in the next official list during August - the highest ever in history.
Carlsen wrapped up 2018 by winning the World Blitz Championship in Saint Petersburg. That was followed by consecutive first-place finishes at the Tata Steel Masters, Grenke Classic, Shamkir Chess, Abidjan GCT, Lindores Abbey, Altibox Norway Chess, and now the Zagreb Grand Chess Tour.