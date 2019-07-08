Continuing her good run after striking form, young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok returned a flawless six-under 66 to finish tied-40th in the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic in Oneida at United States, PTI reported.

It was Aditi’s sixth score in the 60s in her last seven rounds. Aditi who had three rounds in the 60s, including a 66 in the first round last week in Arkansas, shot another 66 after 70, 69 and 69. She finished at 14-under 274.

China’s Shanshan Feng posted a sensational bogey-free 63 (-9) to reach 29-under-par to capture the famous Skywoman trophy at the 2019 Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic. Feng scooped the $300,000 winner’s cheque with a one-shot victory over Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn (64), who took her all the way to the 72nd hole.

It was a closely fought final round, which saw as many as 14 players within one-shot of the lead on the front nine. Feng’s 29-under-par total is the second-lowest 72-hole score (in relation to par) in LPGA Tour history.

Atwal finishes 23rd, Wolff eagles 72nd to win first title

Arjun Atwal, who was in contention to break his nine-year title drought, was unable to turn in the magic on the final day, carding a one-under 70 to finish tied-23rd at the inaugural 3M Open on Sunday.

Atwal had become the first qualifier to win an event on the PGA Tour when he clinched the 2010 Wyndham Championship and the 46-year-old Indian was three shots off the lead after the third round.

His superb performance on Monday and then from Thursday onwards did earn him a spot into this week’s John Deere Classic, the last event to try and earn a sport into The Open. Atwal’s 70 gave him a total of 13-under and his T-23rd was his best finish of the season.

However, the day belonged to the 20-year-old, Matt Wolff, who was playing only his third event as a pro and only the fourth PGA event ever.

Wolff trailing Bryson DeChambeau by a shot on the 18th fairway, not just caught up but overhauled the leader with a stunning 26-foot putt for 21-under 263 that gave him his first PGA Tour win and opened a whole new world for him.

Atwal who started the day three shots off leader Wolff had all his chances wrenched away when he double bogeyed the Par-3 fifth and there was another bogey on seventh.

Not even birdies on sixth and eighth helped as he turned in one-over as the leaders kept moving away. On the back nine he fought back to two-under with three birdies and one bogey but he only got one-under 70 and to 13-under.

“Well, it was nice of the guys at John Deere [Classic] to give me an invite. That means I don’t have to Monday qualify or it would have been a long drive,” he said.

Winner Wolff’s previous pro starts were Travelers Championship (MDF/T80) and Rocket Mortgage Classic (MC). As an amateur, he finished T50 at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Wolff will also tee up at Augusta in 2020. He will also become eligible for the following 2020 calendar events: Sentry Tournament of Champions, Players Championship and PGA Championship.