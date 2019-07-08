Rafael Nadal reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the seventh time on Monday as the evergreen 30-somethings of men’s tennis threatened to take a stranglehold at the All England Club.

Third seed Nadal, the 2008 and 2010 champion, swept to an easy 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 win over outclassed Joao Sousa of Portugal.

He will next play Sam Querrey in what will be his 39th appearance in a Grand Slam quarter-final.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic reached his 11th Wimbledon quarter-final and 45th at the majors with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 win over France’s Ugo Humbert.

Four-time champion and top seed Djokovic will face Belgium’s David Goffin for a place in the semi-finals. Djokovic, 32, has a 5-1 career record over 21st seed Goffin who will be playing in his first Wimbledon quarter-final.

Humbert, the world number 66, had never played a match on grass before this season.

Also joining Nadal and Djokovic in the last-eight was his compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut who reached his first Wimbledon quarter-final and second at the majors this year when he defeated France’s Benoit Paire 6-3, 7-5, 6-2.

The 31-year-old world number 22 will face either 2016 runner-up Milos Raonic of Canada or Argentina’s Guido Pella for a place in the semi-finals.

Bautista Agut, who has now defeated Paire seven times in seven meetings, also made the quarter-finals at the Australian Open in January.

With Nadal and Bautista Agut safely through, the Wimbledon quarter-finals were turning into an old boys’ club.

David Goffin matched his best-ever performance at Majors on Monday by reaching his first Wimbledon quarter-final.

The Belgian 21st seed beat Spain’s Fernando Verdasco 7-6 (11/9), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in their fourth round clash on Court Three.

He will face either world number one Novak Djokovic or Frenchman Ugo Humbert in Wednesday’s quarter-finals.

In getting to the last eight of a Grand Slam for the third time, Goffin became the fifth Belgian man in history to reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon – and, along with Xavier Malisse in 2002, the only one to do so since 1924.

“It was a good, solid match. It’s true that the serve probably didn’t work as good as two days ago,” said Nadal, who had been equally ruthless in the third round against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga when he lost just seven games.

“A lot of positive things out there. To be back in the quarter-finals is great news for me.

“Happy to be where I am and the body is holding well, playing some good tennis – and straight sets helps.”

