With the start of the first semi-final of the World Cup between India and New Zealand on Tuesday just a few hours away, the attention has turned to the weather conditions at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The last time these two sides were to face-off in Nottingham in the group stage, rain played spoilsport as the match was washed out with both nations being rewarded a point each.

Virat Kohli’s men eventually finished on top of the group, having lost only one game against England so far in the tournament while the Kiwis pipped Pakistan on net run-rate to grab the fourth spot.

And, according to Accuweather, the semi-final could also be affected by rain as forecast at Old Trafford is set to be cloudy with light showers predicted during noon.

Hourly weather forecast of Manchester (Accweather / Screengrab)

Dark clouds could continue to hover around at Manchester with rain expected to return later in the evening by 6 pm (UK time). Hence, it in all probability there is a chance that rain might impact the game during different intervals.

The maximum temperature in Manchester is expected to be around 19 degrees. Unlike the group stage matches, there will be reserve days for the semi-final games if conditions are not favourable for play.