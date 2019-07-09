India captain Sunil Chhetri on Tuesday was named as the All India Football Federation’s men’s footballer of the Year for a record-extending sixth time.

The 34-year-old. who has been in peak form in the last couple of years, had earlier won the honour in 2007, 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2017. He currently plays for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League.

Chhetri is currently the second highest international goal scorer among active players with 70 strikes to his name, behind Cristiano Ronaldo (88). He has gone past Lionel Messi (68), who is third in the list during the 2019 Intercontinental Cup opener against Tajikistan.

Chhetri is also the most capped player of the country with 109 matches, ahead of former captain Bhaichung Bhutia (107). India midfielder Abdul Samad was named the AIFF Emerging Men’s Player of the Year.

Ace India international Ashalata Devi was named the AIFF Women’s Footballer of the Year 2018-’19, while Dangmei Grace was adjudged the AIFF Emerging Women’s Footballer of the Year.

The best grassroots development programme award will be given to Jammu and Kashmir Football Association while R Venkatesh of Tamil Nadu was awarded the best referee.