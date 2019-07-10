In what will be bad news for fans tuning in during the reserve day of the first semi-final between India and New Zealand at Manchester, there is a forecast of mild rain throughout Wednesday, BBC reported.

Rain is expected around 7 am local time but the report stated that the skies would clear out by the time the game is scheduled to get under way. There are showers predicted after 15.00 pm so the players and the spectators would hope that the match will be wrapped up before noon.

The notorious Manchester weather pushed the first semi-final of the World Cup to the reserve day after the Indian bowlers excelled yet again to restrict New Zealand to a sub-par 211/5 in 46.1 overs.

Rain forced players off the field after 46.1 overs and as per International Cricket Council’s playing conditions rules, the game will resume on Wednesday from where it stopped.

Despite half-centuries from skipper Kane Williamson (67 off 95 balls) and veteran Ross Taylor (67 not out off 85 balls), the Black Caps could not force the pace against tournament’s best bowling attack.

By the time the covers were off at 10 pm IST, the outfield had too much water and match couldn’t be started. The day belonged to the Indian bowlers as skipper Virat Kohli found out that it was a good toss to lose.

After a brilliant start by Jasprit Bumrah (1/25 in 8 overs) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/30 in 8.1 overs), Ravindra Jadeja (1/38 off 10 overs) and Hardik Pandya (1/55 in 10 overs) did well in the middle overs to keep the opposition under check.

If the first powerplay was witness to fine exhibition of swing bowling under overcast conditions, the middle overs had Pandya using the newly-laid two-paced pitch to good effect, troubling batsmen using slow bowlers.

The match, which remains a 50 overs per side contest, will now resume at 10:30 am (0930 GMT), weather permitting.

(With PTI inputs)