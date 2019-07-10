Andy Murray and Serena Williams continued their winning run in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon 2019 and reached the third round. The duo beat Fabrice Martin and Raquel Atawo 7-5 6-3 to advance on Tuesday.

While they had it easy in the second round, stiffer competition awaits the pair when it faces top-seeded pair of Bruno Soares and Nicole Melichar for a place in the quarter-finals.

Murray also played men’s doubles at Wimbledon with Pierre-Hugues Herbert with the duo reaching the second round.

Serena was once again at the top of her game in front of the near-capacity 15,000 crowd at Centre Court. The pair meant business from the beginning and Murray was superior service game and was ably complemented by Serena with her volley.

Murray struggled in his returning game, sending a couple of points straight into the set. But Serena shone every time Murray lost his touch and scored back-to-back winners to claim the opening set.

Serena earned a break point in the second set when she sent a jaw-dropping forehand winner before Murray served an ace to clinch the set and the match in one hour and 37 minutes.