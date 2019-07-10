New Zealand stunned India to reach their second successive World Cup final as they survived Ravindra Jadeja’s late heroics to clinch a thrilling 18-run win at Old Trafford on Wednesday. The all-rounder made a surefire 77 off 59 balls to take India close after a chaotic start to the chase.

India suffered a dramatic collapse as they slumped to 24/4 as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul all managed just a single apiece as India were reduced to 5/3 by New Zealand pacemen Trent Boult and Matt Henry in pursuit of a target of 240.

But Jadeja and MS Dhoni built a 100-run partnership to take India close. The pair gave India hope during a World Cup record seventh-wicket stand of 116, all-rounder Jadeja boldly leading the way with 77.

Jadeja hit well-struck sixes off both Jimmy Neesham and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner during a 39-ball fifty. With 10 overs left, India were 150/6 and needing a further 90 runs off the final 60 balls of the innings.

Jadeja got them closer with a superb straight six off fast bowler Lockie Ferguson and, with five overs left, the target was down to 52. But left-hander Jadeja’s 59-ball innings, featuring four fours and four sixes, ended when he skyed Boult to New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

Jadeja, coming in at No 8, was the star of the show despite the loss and Twitter was all praise for the all-rounder.

Well played Jadeja! 😉 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 10, 2019

Ravindra Jadeja in SF v NZ:



As bowler - 1/34 in 10 ovs, most economical Indian bowler



As fielder - 2 catches, 1 direct-hit run out



As batsman - 77 off 59 at No. 8, highest scorer of the match



Irrespective of the result, Jadeja has had the greatest game of his life!#IndvNZ — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) July 10, 2019

Jadeja spends two years wondering what might have been, had he not run out Hardik in the Champions Trophy final - then plays *that* innings. The more you think about it, the more remarkable that innings gets. A historic gem. #CWC19 — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) July 10, 2019

Congratulations to @BLACKCAPS on making it to the finals. Jadeja played an outstanding innings and got India in the game along with MS Dhoni, yet it was a case of so near yet so far #IndvNZ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 10, 2019

Really proud the way our boys played, Rohit 4 his record breaking 5 centuries,Bumrah bein d spear head of our attack,Virat 4 leading us all d way till here. nd d young guns Pant, KL n also to Jadeja 4 d way he played today. Chin up boys , we are proud of u.🇮🇳 🇮🇳 #bleedblueforever — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) July 10, 2019

Jadeja's half-century at no.8 is the first 50+ score in a World Cup knockout match by anyone batting at 7 or lower.https://t.co/K2siAKZ55x https://t.co/CFnmyExSgC — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) July 10, 2019

One of the greatest ODI innings of all time from Ravindra Jadeja. India can win, India can lose, but he has dragged them up from the abyss. When he arrived, India's WinViz was 3% - when he left, it was 30%. Single-handedly, he gave his nation a hope. #CWC19 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) July 10, 2019

Bits and pieces cricketer , who ? @imjadeja turning it on here !! Common #Teamindia 😎 — Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) July 10, 2019

Jadeja is playing the innings of his life, doing this ALL on his own. He wouldn’t mind the batsman at the other end not having a go too. #INDvNZ #CWC19 — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) July 10, 2019

Thanks Manjrekar for firing up Jadeja. — Pratyush (@PratyushKhaitan) July 10, 2019

Jadeja 10 overs for 34.

Santner 10 overs for 34.



Left arm spinners club. — Michael Wagener (@Mykuhl) July 10, 2019

