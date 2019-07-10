New Zealand stunned India to reach their second successive World Cup final as they survived Ravindra Jadeja’s late heroics to clinch a thrilling 18-run win at Old Trafford on Wednesday. The all-rounder made a surefire 77 off 59 balls to take India close after a chaotic start to the chase.
India suffered a dramatic collapse as they slumped to 24/4 as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul all managed just a single apiece as India were reduced to 5/3 by New Zealand pacemen Trent Boult and Matt Henry in pursuit of a target of 240.
But Jadeja and MS Dhoni built a 100-run partnership to take India close. The pair gave India hope during a World Cup record seventh-wicket stand of 116, all-rounder Jadeja boldly leading the way with 77.
Jadeja hit well-struck sixes off both Jimmy Neesham and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner during a 39-ball fifty. With 10 overs left, India were 150/6 and needing a further 90 runs off the final 60 balls of the innings.
Jadeja got them closer with a superb straight six off fast bowler Lockie Ferguson and, with five overs left, the target was down to 52. But left-hander Jadeja’s 59-ball innings, featuring four fours and four sixes, ended when he skyed Boult to New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.
Jadeja, coming in at No 8, was the star of the show despite the loss and Twitter was all praise for the all-rounder.