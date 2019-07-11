In a match that was spread over two days, it was India which came up short. New Zealand reached the final of World Cup 2019 after stunning India with an 18-run win in a rain-affected match.

Despite Ravindra Jadeja’s late heroics at Old Trafford on Wednesday, New Zealand held their nerves to reach their second consecutive World Cup final.

Chasing 240 for a win, India were bowled out for 221 in what was their second consecutive exit from the semi-final of a World Cup.

Jadeja kept India in chase with a stunning 77-run innings but once Trent Boult got him out, it was over for India.

New Zealand will face the winners of Thursday’s second semi-final between Australia – the team that beat them in the 2015 final – and hosts England in Sunday’s title match at Lord’s.

