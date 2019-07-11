World Cup semi-final, England vs Australia live: Smith, Carey stabilise after hosts’ early burst
Live coverage of the second semi-final between England and Australia.
Live updates
After 22 overs, Australia 87/3 – Smith 37, Carey 31
More sloppiness on the field from England. We see a misfield from Rashid off his own bowling and Roy at long-on also fumbles. How the tables have turned. Is the pressure on England at the moment?
After 21 overs, Australia 80/3 – Smith 35, Carey 26
A rare misfield from Stokes at point and the sun is out in all its glory at Leeds. Just two from the over but the conditions continue to get better for the batsmen.
After 20 overs, Australia 78/3 – Smith 34, Carey 25
Rashid goes full and Carey clubs it square of mid-off and gets another boundary on the board. These are dangerous times for the English and the partnership is now worth 64. They now have 51 from the last nine overs.
After 19 overs, Australia 72/3 – Smith 33, Carey 20
If the ball is short and Smith will pounce on it. Here again, Wood loses control and the ball is pulled away square of the fine leg fielder. Another good over for the Aussies.
After 18 overs, Australia 66/3 – Smith 28, Carey 19
Slow cutters outside off from the from Plunkett and it’s four from the over. They are rotating well and the seam movement that we saw early has died out. The pitch looks much better for batting now.
After 17 overs, Australia 62/3 – Smith 27, Carey 16
Wood bowls a good line and mixes length deliveries with a short delivery. The last delivery, though, is short and wide and Smith cuts it away to the fence at point. The partnership is getting stronger with every over. Just what the doctor ordered for Australia here after they were in all sorts of problems.
After 16 overs, Australia 55/3 – Smith 21, Carey 15
Smith plays a gorgeous straight drive to greet Plunkett at the crease and that takes Australia past the 50-run mark. Carey is also crisp down the ground and Wood cuts it off well to save a run for his team. Australia are steadily stabilising their innings.
After 15 overs, Australia 47/3 – Smith 16, Carey 12
Better over from Wood, once again bowling from wide of the crease and trying to bring the ball back in. Just two from the over. This is a vital partnership for Australia, who are still far from comfortable.
After 14 overs, Australia 45/3 – Smith 15, Carey 11
Carey now has extra bandage to cover the cut he suffered on his jaw. Meanwhile, Smith’s innings finally gathers some momentum with a pull off Stokes, he gets a boundary at deep square-leg.
After 13 overs, Australia 36/3 – Smith 7, Carey 10
Bad start for Wood. There were three wides. There were a couple of deliveries sprayed down leg as well and Woakes superbly cuts off a boundary at fine leg. Stokes also shows how good he is on the field by saving a certain four at point. The pacer, however, ends the over well by drawing a false shot outside off from Smith.
Mark Wood has the ball in his hand.
After 12 overs, Australia 29/3 – Smith 6, Carey 9
Stokes is full to start with but goes slightly shorter against Carey. The Australians continue to be happy to leave deliveries outside off. Yet another one-run over and England keep piling the pressure on the Aussies.
Ben Stokes is given the ball.
After 11 overs, Australia 28/3 – Smith 5, Carey 9
Another one run over off Woakes, who has been excellent yet again. There is a sweeper in place for Smith. Morgan might consider getting his field in for the former Australian captain, who continues to look scratchy.
After 10 overs, Australia 27/3 – Smith 4, Carey 9
Much better intent from Carey and Smith, nudging the ball around for singles and showing. Archer ends the over well and with this, we have the third lowest powerplay score of the tournament. England had also restricted India to just 27 after 10 overs when the two teams met in the group stage at the same ground.
After 9 overs, Australia 24/3 – Smith 2, Carey 8
Carey plays a superb cover drive for a boundary to end the over. Woakes continues to trouble the Aussies outside off, though. England on the money so far but have to be wary of a Carey counter-attack.
After 8 overs, Australia 19/3 – Smith 2, Carey 4
Nasty bumper from Carey and it draws blood. The helmet came off after the impact. Ooooh...it took off from a length and there was not a lot that Carey could do. We are hoping Carey is fine.
After 7 overs, Australia 15/3 – Smith 1, Carey 1
Yet again, just one from over. Carey also gets off to a nervous start, nicking it to second slip but soft hands saves the day for him. England are purring and Smith and Carey are vital now.
After 6.1 overs, Australia 14/3 – PETER HANDSCOMB OUT!
This is simply superb from England. Once again, there is nip back back into the batsman and the ball takes an inside edge and clips the stumps. Big gap between bat and pad there. The English players are cock-a-hoop and Australia are in all sorts of trouble.
P Handscomb b Woakes 4 (12)
After 6 overs, Australia 14/2 – Smith 1, Handscomb 4
Just three singles from the last three overs. Archer draws two false shots outside off against Handscomb which nearly draws an edge. The England pacer has been outstanding so far. Handscomb keeps strike by running the ball down to the third man region.
After 5 overs, Australia 13/2 – Smith 1, Handscomb 3
Another tidy over, just one from it. There is movement for Woakes again and Handscomb is rapped on the pads yet again. This time, though, the inside edge saves the batsman and Morgan smartly opts against taking the review. Smith is scratching away – one from 13 balls so far for him. Handscomb looks uneasy at the wicket as well.
After 4 overs, Australia 12/2 – Smith 1, Handscomb 2
Smith has not got his timing in order so far and there are a couple of play and misses outside off against Archer. He plays out four dot balls and the England pacer ends the over with a good short ball. Just one from the over and England have a spring in their step.
After 3 overs, Australia 11/2 – Smith 1, Handscomb 1
England retain their review after they went for a leg-before shout off Handscomb. Woakes ends with a loose delivery outside off and the World Cup debutant is off the mark.
After 2.4 overs, Australia 10/2 – DAVID WARNER OUT!
England are off and running like trailblazers and the extra bounce deceives Warner. He had thumped Woakes in the first ball of the over with a lofted drive down the ground. It’s a simple catch for Bairstow at first slip. The crowd finds its voice.
D Warner c Bairstow b Woakes 9 (11)
After 2 overs, Australia 6/1 – Warner 5, Smith 1
The batsmen get off strike with a quick single. The final ball was drifted down leg and Warner ticks it down to fine leg for a single.
After 1.1 over, Australia 4/1 – AARON FINCH OUT!
What a start for Archer and Australia lose their review as well. There was bat that was after the ball crashed onto Finch’s pad after pitching from a length. Big shout from England, umpire Dharmasena took his time before raising his finger. Booooooooooooooos welcome Smith at the crease.
A Finch lbw b Archer 0 (1)
After 1 over, Australia 4/0 – Warner 4, Finch 0
Over-pitched from Woakes and Warner punches it through the covers for a four. The pacer, though, recovers well and milks out five dot balls from the over. The rest of the deliveries in the over were a touch fuller and Warner was happy to block them out. Ominous signs for England.
Finch and Warner are at the crease. Woakes has the ball in his hand. Do we have another nail-biter on our hands.
2:50 pm: The players are making their way onto the field. There are a lot of empty seats in the stands. The second semi-final is underway.
Lineups
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.
Australia have Peter Handscomb coming in for Usman Khawaja and England are unchanged from their previous game. Some of the good folks may have already decided on watching another Trans-Tasman final.
2.32 pm: Australia have won the toss and Aaron Finch says his team will bat first at Edgbaston.
2.26 pm: The last time Edgbaston hosted a World Cup semi-final.... if we get a game half as good as that one today, it would be pretty great.
2.20 pm: A look at England’s road to the semi-finals
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|South Africa
|The Oval
|Won by 104 runs
|Pakistan
|Trent Bridge
|Lost by 14 runs
|Bangladesh
|Sophia Gardens
|Won by 106 runs
|West Indies
|Rose Bowl
|Won by 8 wickets
|Afghanistan
|Old Trafford
|Won by 150 runs
|Sri Lanka
|Headingley
|Lost by 20 runs
|Australia
|Lord's
|Lost by 64 runs
|India
|Edgbaston
|Won by 31 runs
|New Zealand
|Riverside Ground
|Won by 119 runs
2.17 pm: It’ll be the battle of the opening partnerships at Edgbaston today most likely... both pairs have been prolific at the World Cup while the England combination strikes at more than 6 RPO, with the Aussie pairing going at a tad less than 5.
2.15 pm: The openers – captain Aaron Finch and David Warner – have been in superb touch for Australia and have accounted for 1,145 runs between them. Will Warner go past Rohit Sharma and get closer (or past) Sachin’s 673-mark?
2.08 pm: Looking back at Australia’s run at the World Cup so far...
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|Afghanistan
|Bristol
|Won by 8 wickets
|West Indies
|Nottingham
|Won by 15 runs
|India
|The Oval, London
|Lost by 36 runs
|Pakistan
|Taunton
|Won by 41 runs
|Sri Lanka
|The Oval, London
|Won by 87 runs
|Bangladesh
|Nottingham
|Won by 48 runs
|England
|Lord's, London
|Won by 86 runs
|New Zealand
|Lord's, London
|Won by 86 runs
|South Africa
|Manchester
|Lost by 10 runs
2.05 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the second semi-final at the 2019 World Cup. The Ashes starts early this summer! It’s the blockbuster clash between England and Australia at Edgbaston. Who will make it to the Lord’s on Sunday to take on New Zealand?
England will aim to reach their first World Cup final in 27 years when they face Australia at Edgbaston on Thursday.
Since their disastrous first-round exit from the 2015 edition, Eoin Morgan and Co have undergone a remarkable transformation in One-Day Internationals and their mettle will be tested against the defending champions.
Morgan’s side have established a proud recent record against Australia, winning 10 of the last 11 ODIs between the old rivals prior to this tournament.
That counted for nothing in the group stages, when Australia claimed a 64-run win at Lord’s that left England’s hopes of top-four finish in doubt. England recovered, however, to keep their title dreams alive.
Australia are bidding for a sixth World Cup title, having won four of the last five editions. Will we see a repeat of 2015 final or is the 2019 edition going to witness a first-time World Champion?
