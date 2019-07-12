England made it to their first World Cup final in 27 years on Thursday after beating Australia by eight wickets in the semi-final at Edgbaston. England will now face New Zealand in the showdown on Sunday.

Set a target to 224, England rode on Jason Roy’s blistering 85 and reached the target in 32.1 overs. Roy and Jonny Bairstow (34) put on 124 for the first wicket, their fourth consecutive century stand.

Australia had a rare off day in the field as the batsmen failed in the big match. Only Steve Smith and Alex Carey scored half-centuries in their innings.

With England set to face New Zealand in the final, cricket World Cup will crown a new champion and both teams have never won a World Cup before.

New Zealand lost the final of 2015 World Cup to Australia while England have lost the final in 1979, 1987 and 1992.

Watch Video: England vs Australia World Cup semi-final highlights