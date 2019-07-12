Unlike most viral internet phenomena, it has taken a while for Jofra Archer’s Twitter account to hit the mainstream. What, in all likelihood, started during the Indian Premier League (2019 edition) is now an omnipresent feature in cricketing circles on Twitter.

So much so that the Guardian did a match report of the semi-final against England at Edgbaston on Thursday, but with Archer’s old tweets: ‘How Jofra Archer’s tweets foretold England’s Cricket World Cup semi win.’

It did not stop with just one match, too.

‘Prophetic Archer predicted the entire World Cup,’ says a headline on ESPNCricinfo after the World Cup semi-final against England. The article looks back at Archer’s archive where there are tweets galore to describe some of the events of the tournament. Here’s a selection of the best.

Rain gonna fall everyday ? — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) May 19, 2015

Sri Lanka ain't a bad odi team — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) December 10, 2014

Starc own the Yorker ? — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) August 31, 2015

Jadeja can bat tho — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) February 11, 2014

All batsmen buy 2 helmets cause went we meet they will be in use .. — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) March 5, 2013

The phenomenon has caught the attention of many more fans during the World Cup of course.

Unless there's a Jofra Archer tweet from 1992 predicting Pakistan's 2019 success then I'm not interested. — Dave Tickner (@tickerscricket) June 26, 2019

There is a Jofra tweet for EVERYTHING 🔥 https://t.co/TdfgpYty0I — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) May 30, 2019

This is getting super weird now. https://t.co/f3ETazIQyG — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) July 11, 2019

One of the reasons behind this is possibly a Twitter user who goes by the handle @absycric, who made it popular during the last season of the Indian Premier League. Here’s a thread from that account that recounted an entire match between Rajasthan Royals (Archer’s franchise) and Mumbai Indians this season: a live-commentary thread, but with the pacers’ old tweets.

Welcome to Match 36 of Indian Premier League 2019. What's your say? #RRvMI pic.twitter.com/4MMcH0T69V — absy (@absycric) April 20, 2019

Is there anything Jofra Archer does not have a tweet for from his past? Evidently not.

A die hard Pakistan fan wonders what lead to their failure to qualify for semi finals. pic.twitter.com/Pnl4QObjxW — absy (@absycric) July 3, 2019

On the field, the Barbados-born pacer, who became eligible for England before the World Cup began, has been an integral part of their run to the final 27 years after their previous appearance. His performances with the ball have lit up the tournament on several occasions so far and he’d be heading to Lord’s in hopes of producing another match-defining spell.

Yes, of course, there is a tweet for that too.