AB de Villiers has broken his silence on the World Cup selection controversy and responded to the “unjustified criticism” that he faced during the tournament after it was revealed that he offered to come back and play for South Africa with a statement on his Twitter account.

Media reports revealed that De Villiers had made himself available for selection to the South African squad a day before the team for the 2019 ICC World was to be announced, a request that was turned down by the board.

The South African came under heavy criticism for his “arrogant” request as it came so close to the World Cup.

In a statement released by Cricket South Africa last month, National Selection Panel convenor, Linda Zondi clarified that there was “no option” but to reject his offer to return with the team for the World Cup with the South African team for the showpiece event already finalised.

With South Africa’s campaign in England and Wales over, De Villiers has decided to respond to Zondi’s statements.

Here is the full statement: