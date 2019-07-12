Afghanistan Cricket Board on Friday declared Rashid Khan as the captain of the men’s cricket team across all three formats. Asghar Afghan, who was the skipper earlier, will be the vice-captain going forward.

Khan is one of the most prolific leg-spinners in the game and at 20 has a promising career ahead of him.

Afghanistan had a disastrous World Cup 2019 campaign where they failed to win a single match. Captained by all-rounder Gulbadin Naib, they lost all nine of their league matches and finished last on the points table.

Khan, who made his international debut in October 2015, has played 68 One-Day Internationals, 38 T20Is and two Test matches. The Nangarhar-born cricketer has made a name for himself with some stellar performances in T20 leagues around the world.

More to follow...