FC Barcelona have paid the $135 million buyout clause to release Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid.

“The Frenchman sign’s a contract with his new club for the next five seasons, through to 30 June 2024, with a buyout clause of $899 million,” the club said in a statement.

The striker comes to Barca after consolidating his position as one of the top footballers in La Liga after spells with Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid.

“Griezmann was one of the key figures in the return to the First Division of Real Sociedad a spell in the Second Division. In the Basque Country he played 202 games for the txuri urdin, scoring 52 goals. The Frenchman’s outstanding performances led to a $34 million move to Atletico in the summer of 2014,” added the statement.

Last year, Griezmann played an integral part in France’s World Cup-winning run. He was also a part of his country’s victory on home soil in Euro 2016, ending the tournament as top scorer with six goals and winning the man of the match award in the final against Croatia.

“In Madrid, Griezmann’s progress led him to be considered as one of the best players in the world. The striker was part of the squad that were runners-up in the Champions League in 2016, a year in which he also finished among the top three in the battle for the Ballon d’Or,” said Barca in their statement.

⚠ All the details about @AntoGriezmann, new Barça player

🔵🔴 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 12, 2019