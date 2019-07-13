The Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal tennis rivalry had another chapter added on Friday when the two legends faced-off in the Wimbledon semi-finals at the All England club.
It was the 40th meeting between the two, who share 38 Grand Slam titles among them, and it lived up to the hype as they engaged in a riveting battle that the Swiss won 7-6 (7/3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.
The victory made Federer, who is chasing his 21st Grand Slam title in what will be his 31st Grand Slam final, the third oldest man ever to play in a Grand Slam final after 39-year-old Ken Rosewall featured in the 1974 Wimbledon and US Open finals. He will face Serbian Novak Djokovic in the final.
Twitter was overawed by the level of play both the veterans produced on Friday and could not stop gushing over Federer’s ability to push the limits at the All England Club.
Here are some of the reactions.