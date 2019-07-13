The Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal tennis rivalry had another chapter added on Friday when the two legends faced-off in the Wimbledon semi-finals at the All England club.

It was the 40th meeting between the two, who share 38 Grand Slam titles among them, and it lived up to the hype as they engaged in a riveting battle that the Swiss won 7-6 (7/3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The victory made Federer, who is chasing his 21st Grand Slam title in what will be his 31st Grand Slam final, the third oldest man ever to play in a Grand Slam final after 39-year-old Ken Rosewall featured in the 1974 Wimbledon and US Open finals. He will face Serbian Novak Djokovic in the final.

Twitter was overawed by the level of play both the veterans produced on Friday and could not stop gushing over Federer’s ability to push the limits at the All England Club.

Here are some of the reactions.

Roger Federer in #Wimbledon final for the 12th time.

Remember in 2017, he had become the oldest man to win a #Wimbledon title in the modern era at 35 years, 11 months.

Today, Federer is a few weeks short of his 38th birthday!#Wimbeldon2019 #Fedal — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 12, 2019

Amazing match well deserved win by @rogerfederer I had some chances but... Roger played better. Good luck for the final @Wimbledon 2019. Thanks all for the support. Always fantastic to be here. See you next year! 😘 — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) July 12, 2019

The level of tennis being played by @rogerfederer and @RafaelNadal at #Wimblendon right now 🤯 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) July 12, 2019

Sorry Rafa... clay belongs to you but the grass is greener on Federer’s side .. G.O.A.T #KingFed #Fedal — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) July 12, 2019

31st Grand Slam final.

12th Wimbledon final.

16th win against Nadal, his biggest rival.

101st match win at Wimbledon.

Third-oldest man to reach a Grand Slam final in the Open Era.



What a legend. #Federer #Wimbledon https://t.co/hkzX1aypIv — Vishakha 💯 + 2 (@returnwinners) July 12, 2019

Oh man, goodness me, Federer😳On a different level tonight. Best I’ve ever seen him play — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) July 12, 2019

Federer has now won 6 of his last 7 matches against Nadal. 6 in a row off clay. — Nick Nemeroff (@NNemeroff) July 12, 2019

Federer-Nadal



Rallies of 0-4 shots: 81-86

Rallies of 5-8 shots: 35-21

Rallies of 9+ shots: 10-10



How to kill a narrative. — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) July 12, 2019

That last game was what Nadal is all about. Almost got himself back into it. Reckon he will be gutted, think he felt like he could win the title this year, the way he was playing. Such fine margins — Simon Cambers (@scambers73) July 12, 2019

Federer says he was serving well much of the match, he may have played the bigger points better, long points, Rafa hits with so much velocity and spin, it was a joy to play. — Andrew Burton (@burtonad) July 12, 2019

Federer is the oldest Grand Slam finalist since 1974. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) July 12, 2019

#1 vs #2 in the #Wimbledon final.



ICYMI: the seeding formula works. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 12, 2019

Wimbledon Officials: We stand by our decision to seed Roger Federer at No. 2 and Rafael Nadal at No. 3 — Randy Walker (@TennisPublisher) July 12, 2019

#Federer survived the single worst challenge in history of #Wimbledon <g> Literally giving away a match point But that's only bcuz he challenges the right way, immediately after opponent's shot instead of waiting 2 see if his own goes in Glad both Fedal's got a smile out of it 😳 https://t.co/YNSWiZjzoW — James Fawcette (@TheFawcette) July 12, 2019