Simona Halep played the best match of her life, in her own words, to beat Serena Williams’ and win her first Wimbledon and second Grand Slam title.

The 27-year-old Romanian eighth seed blitzed past seven-time champion Serena Williams 6-2, 6-2 in her first final at the All England Club.

She broke in the very first game of the match and then quickly raced to a 4-0 lead, dismantling an error-prone Williams’ serve. In the second set, she earned the double break in the final two games to serve out the match in only 56 minutes.

Through it all shed had just three errors and played a clean match against the veteran.

Defeat for 37-year-old Williams, who won the last of her 23 Slam titles at the 2017 Australian Open, meant her attempt to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record for Major wins was foiled for a third straight Slam final.

Halep’s win, to back up her 2018 French Open trophy, may have been unexpected but her commanding game in the final won her many fans on Twitter. The tennis greats praised her and fans of the game celebrated the title. Here’s a look at some of the best tweets.

Congratulations to @Simona_Halep on a tremendous win. One of the most perfectly executed matches I’ve ever seen. She’s Romania’s first-ever singles champion! Incredible tennis. 🎾#Wimbledon — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 13, 2019

What a final. Felicitari @Simona_Halep best match ever pic.twitter.com/Its7GML4D6 — Nadia Comaneci (@nadiacomaneci10) July 13, 2019

Where the French Open always felt inevitable for Halep, #Wimbledon feels like the dream come true: perfect tennis against the greatest of all time on the sport's biggest stage. — 𝒟𝒶𝓋𝒾𝒹 𝒦𝒶𝓃𝑒ツ (@DKTNNS) July 13, 2019

Like her fellow Romanian, @nadiacomaneci10 @Simona_Halep today surely notched a 10. — joeldrucker (@joeldrucker) July 13, 2019

🧐 Simona Halep in the #Wimbledon final...



- Sets: 2



- Sets won: 2



- Games: 16



- Games won: 12



- Unforced errors: 3



- Break points converted: 4/5



She's just defeated Serena Williams in 56 minutes to win the title for the first ever time! pic.twitter.com/wLeU7Ch9Eg — The Sportsman Stats (@SportsmanStats) July 13, 2019

With clay and grass crossed off and having won a plethora of big hard court tour titles already, Simona Halep needs to be placed on the Career Grand Slam watch-list for sure.



Especially considering she’s just 27. — Jimmie48 Photography (@JJlovesTennis) July 13, 2019

Lovely post-victory interview by Simona Halep; funny and humble, paid tribute to Serena Williams, thanked her Mum, family, coaching team, her country Romania for everybody’s support there; moving. #WimbledonFinal — David Conn (@david_conn) July 13, 2019

Sheer quality from @Simona_Halep in the @Wimbledon ladies final! Fair play she’s absolutely dominated @serenawilliams!! — Andy Goode (@AndyGoode10) July 13, 2019

After...



... 53 minutes

... 15 games

... 89 points



Simona Halep has hit just 3 unforced errors. That’s right. 3!!!



She will serve for the match at 6-2, 5-2. #Wimbledon — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) July 13, 2019