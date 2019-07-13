Simona Halep played the best match of her life, in her own words, to beat Serena Williams’ and win her first Wimbledon and second Grand Slam title.
The 27-year-old Romanian eighth seed blitzed past seven-time champion Serena Williams 6-2, 6-2 in her first final at the All England Club.
She broke in the very first game of the match and then quickly raced to a 4-0 lead, dismantling an error-prone Williams’ serve. In the second set, she earned the double break in the final two games to serve out the match in only 56 minutes.
Through it all shed had just three errors and played a clean match against the veteran.
Defeat for 37-year-old Williams, who won the last of her 23 Slam titles at the 2017 Australian Open, meant her attempt to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record for Major wins was foiled for a third straight Slam final.
Halep’s win, to back up her 2018 French Open trophy, may have been unexpected but her commanding game in the final won her many fans on Twitter. The tennis greats praised her and fans of the game celebrated the title. Here’s a look at some of the best tweets.