Defending champion Novak Djokovic claimed his fifth Wimbledon title on Sunday beating eight-time champion Roger Federer 7-6 (7/5), 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 13-12 (7/3) in the longest ever final and settled by an historic tie-break.

The 32-year-old Serbian saved two match points as he took his Grand Slam tally to 16, four off Federer’s overall record.

Djokovic’s victory extends to 11 successive Grand Slams won by the big three: himself, Federer and Rafael Nadal.

At 4 hours and 57 minutes it was the longest final at Wimbledon.

Stan Wawrinka was the last player outside the trio to win a Grand Slam, the 2016 US Open beating Djokovic.

The last player to win a Grand Slam aged under 30 was Andy Murray, who won the 2016 Wimbledon title aged 29.

Twitter was abuzz with appreciation for the Serb, while appreciating Federer’s brilliance.

AO 17- Federer

RG 17 - Nadal

W 17 - Federer

USO 17 - Nadal

AO 18 - Federer

RG 18 - Nadal

W 18 - Djokovic

USO 18 - Djokovic

AO 19 - Djokovic

RG 19 - Nadal

W 19 - Djokovic

USO 19 - ?



The Big Three streak hits 11!pic.twitter.com/IGQBWkfFRB — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) July 14, 2019

An incredible finale, congratulations @DjokerNole on your 5th @Wimbledon title. You and @rogerfederer reached the highest level today. A thrilling match between two incomparable grasscourt champions. Thank you for the good fight, played fairly and ferociously. Rocket 🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) July 14, 2019

I have such huge respect for both @DjokerNole and @rogerfederer. What a match... wouldn’t have minded to see it go on a little longer 😊 Congrats Novak on another @Wimbledon! — Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) July 14, 2019

Congrats, @DjokerNole! What an accomplishment. Incredible physical and mental strength! The best tennis athlete of the present! Fast, powerful and flexible. A great champion. Respect! ⁠#Djokovic@Wimbledon | #Wimbledon — Nicolas Kiefer (@Nicolas_Kiefer) July 14, 2019

Djokovic is the first man to win a Wimbledon singles final after being down match point since 1948 when Bob Falkenburg saved three match points and came back to defeat John Bromwich — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) July 14, 2019

What a match 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 — borna coric (@borna_coric) July 14, 2019

What a match. 2 of the greatest to ever do it. — James Blake (@JRBlake) July 14, 2019

What an incredible game of tennis 🤯 Two absolute warriors. Congratulations brother @DjokerNole 🏆 Welcome to the 5 @Wimbledon trophies club 😉😂 Celebrations are in order next time 👊🏽🎉 — Leander Paes (@Leander) July 14, 2019

I'll say it again... tennis is one of the few sports where you can be down on almost all the stats win less points and still win the match. #Djokovic demonstrated that today. #Federer statistically played better but Novak won the big points. #Wimbledon — Pat Cash (@TheRealPatCash) July 14, 2019

Have no idea what to say about Djokovic-Federer. Words rarely fail me but I don't think I have any to properly describe what we saw. As John McEnroe said, 'it was an honor just to watch.' As usual, John says it best. Just...WOW... — John Feinstein (@JFeinsteinBooks) July 14, 2019

Sport is incredible , individual even more so - what an epic match @DjokerNole showed why he is #1 in the world and @rogerfederer showed us how spectacular he is still , at 37 let’s hope for many more years from both , thanks 👏👏👏👏👏 — Paul Annacone (@paul_annacone) July 14, 2019

Honestly I really don’t know exactly what to say just yet...other than thank you @DjokerNole @rogerfederer and @Wimbledon — Patrick McEnroe (@PatrickMcEnroe) July 14, 2019

Big sports fan. Bigger fan of excellence! Never moved for 5 hrs watching a show we’ll long remember! Spellbound by quality of play. More spellbound by competitiveness. Both played well enough to be champion; shame couldn’t have 2.

Congrats @DjokerNole!

Condolences @rogerfederer! https://t.co/3I2ExUx79U — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) July 14, 2019

Federer - 20 Slams

Nadal - 18

Djokovic - 16



Closest Djokovic has ever been. — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) July 14, 2019

Novak Djokovic is the most clutch player of all time, right? — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) July 14, 2019

Heck of a match by both, and an undoubtedly weird one. Djokovic wins after ~five hours despite winning 14 fewer points and having a far worse winner/unforced error ratio (+2 to +32).



But golly gee is Djokovic one clutch fella. Every time he needed points, he won them. #Wimbledon — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 14, 2019

Djokovic: I think this was, if not the most exciting and thrilling final I was ever part of, then definitely top 2 or 3...



It's a bit strange to play tiebreak at 12-all as well. I was actually hoping I can get to the tiebreak. — Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) July 14, 2019

Novak #Djokovic is the 2nd man in the #ATP #OpenEra to win a major final after being match point (s) down. (Gastón Gaudio did it @ @rolandgarros 2004). #wimbledon #wimbledonfinal — Vibhu batra (@VIBHUISM) July 14, 2019

& Today is the 30th time in #Federer 's career in which he won more points (in the match) than his opponent, but lost. #Wimbledon #Wimbledonfinal — Vibhu batra (@VIBHUISM) July 14, 2019

Longest 5th Sets in @Wimbledon Championship in Open Era:

2009 - Federer d Roddick 57 76 76 36 16-14

2019 - #Djokovic d #Federer 76(5) 16 76(4) 46 13-12 (3)

2008 - Nadal d Federer 64 64 67 67 9-7

2001 - Ivanisevic d Rafter 63 36 63 26 9-7

1980 - Borg d McEnroe 16 75 63 67 8-6 — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) July 14, 2019

Rog better on first, second, aces, total points, break chances, but he will rue each of those TBs — Full Dissident (@hbryant42) July 14, 2019

Stan Wawrinka is still the lone player to ever defeat both Nadal and Djokovic in the same Grand Slam.#Wimbledon — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) July 14, 2019

If roger can play like that at 37 so can I! #comeback — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) July 14, 2019

Moral of the story: do not approach Djokovic's forehand when break point, or championship point, up, deep in a 5th set, at Wimbledon.



🎥BBC#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/60rEdicRFb — Matthew Willis (@MattRacquet) July 14, 2019

This is a match where you gotta rip up the stat sheet. Roger did EVERYTHING except win. I mean look at these stats 👀 https://t.co/NtORFXNwyC pic.twitter.com/CdWhymLTiT — ɼค๓ﻉรɦ 💯 (@zbrain) July 14, 2019

A weird pattern has developed for Federer late in his career: Losing matches from MP up. In this case two of them. Nothing is as heartbreaking... it’s impossible to imagine how this is stinging in an epic #Wimbledon final like that one — Nick McCarvel (@NickMcCarvel) July 14, 2019