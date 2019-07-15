Facts and figures on the Wimbledon final between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer which the world number one won on Sunday, 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 13-12:

4 hours 57 minutes: it was the longest final ever played at Wimbledon, surpassing the 4 hours and 48 minutes it took Rafael Nadal to beat Federer in the 2008 final.

12-12 – for the first time in a Wimbledon singles match, the final set tiebreaker was used.

122 – the minutes it took for the final set to be completed

71 – years since a man won the title having saved match points. That honour fell to Bob Falkenburg in 1948

2 – match points saved by Djokovic in the 16th game of the final set

5 – number of Wimbledon titles now won by Djokovic

16 – number of Grand Slams now won by Djokovic

218/204 – number of points won by Federer/Djokovic in the final

7/13 – break points converted by Federer off 13 chances

3/8 – break points converted by Djokovic off eight chances

25/10 – aces hit by Federer/Djokovic

94/54 – winners hit by Federer/Djokovic

62/52 – unforced errors by Federer/Djokovic