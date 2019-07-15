England won the World Cup for the first time after beating New Zealand in Sunday’s thrilling final at Lord’s, bringing the curtain down on a dramatic event featuring some superb individual performances.
A competition that was tipped to be dominated by the batsmen, saw a far more even contest between the bat and the ball. However, some batting performances stood out.
It was a tournament dominated by the top-order batsmen and the usual suspects did not disappoint.
Here is the list of the top ten run-getters in the 2019 ICC World Cup.
|Player
|Matches/Innings
|Runs Scored
|Avg/ SR
|Rohit Sharma (INDIA)
|9/9
|648
|81/ 98.3
|David Warner (AUS)
|10/10
|647
|71.88/ 89.36
|Shakib Al Hasan (BDESH)
|8/8
|606
|86.57/ 96.03
|Kane Williamson (NZ)
|10/9
|578
|82.57/ 74.96
|Joe Root (ENG)
|11/11
|556
|61.77/ 89.53
|Jonny Bairstow (ENG)
|11/11
|532
|48.36/ 92.84
|Aaron Finch (AUS)
|10/10
|507
|50.7/ 102.01
|Babar Azam (PAK)
|8/8
|474
|67.71/ 87.77
|Ben Stokes (ENG)
|11/10
|465
|66.42/ 93.18
|Jason Roy (ENG)
|8/7
|443
|63.28/ 115.36