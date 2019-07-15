England won the World Cup for the first time after beating New Zealand in Sunday’s thrilling final at Lord’s, bringing the curtain down on a dramatic event featuring some superb individual performances.

A competition that was tipped to be dominated by the batsmen, saw a far more even contest between the bat and the ball. However, some batting performances stood out.

It was a tournament dominated by the top-order batsmen and the usual suspects did not disappoint.

Here is the list of the top ten run-getters in the 2019 ICC World Cup.

(With inputs from AFP)

Player Matches/Innings Runs Scored Avg/ SR
Rohit Sharma (INDIA) 9/9 648 81/ 98.3
David Warner (AUS) 10/10 647 71.88/ 89.36
Shakib Al Hasan (BDESH) 8/8 606 86.57/ 96.03
Kane Williamson (NZ) 10/9 578 82.57/ 74.96
Joe Root (ENG) 11/11 556 61.77/ 89.53
Jonny Bairstow (ENG) 11/11 532 48.36/ 92.84
Aaron Finch (AUS) 10/10 507 50.7/ 102.01
Babar Azam (PAK) 8/8 474 67.71/ 87.77
Ben Stokes (ENG) 11/10 465 66.42/ 93.18
Jason Roy (ENG) 8/7 443 63.28/ 115.36