Senegalese striker Modou Sougou has extended his stay with Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC for another year, the club announced on Tuesday.

In the 2018-’19 season, Sougou was the joint second highest goal scorer with 12 along with Bartholomew Ogbeche, while FC Goa’s Coro, who netted 16 goals, had topped the list.

We are delighted to confirm that more records are in line to be broken next season.. 💥



Modou Sougou is an Islander for ONE MORE YEAR! 🕺🏻🔵#SougouStays #ApunKaTeam pic.twitter.com/yaT4KkKIUN — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) July 16, 2019

Sougou, 34, had made his ISL debut against Jamshedpur FC last year. Mumbai City FC are yet to win the coveted ISL title but managed to stitch a creditable run last season under coach Jorge Costa. They were beaten semi-finalists.