Sarabjot Singh bagged the men’s 10m air pistol gold at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany.

The 17-year-old’s gold is India’s ninth of the campaign.

His effort of 239.6 in the final also meant that India swept both the men’s and women’s 10m air pistol crowns, with 14-year old Esha Singh winning the women’s event on Wednesday.

After six days of top class shooting and with one more day to go, India remain on top of the medal standings with nine gold and silver each to go with four bronze for a total of 22 medals.

China is giving India a stiff fight and with five more finals left, lying second with seven gold and silver to go with six bronze for a total of 20 medals.

Sarabjot, who had earlier in the year struck gold in the same event at the Asian Championships in Taoyuan, was the only Indian to qualify for the final with a score of 575, finishing fifth in qualification.

In the eight-man final which followed, Sarabjit had a sedate start staying third-fourth positions before picking up pace from the seventh shot of the 24-shot final.

He had stiff competition from his Chinese opponents in particular as he let a healthy lead in the middle stages get narrowed down with an 8.4 for his 19th shot. Sarabjot, however, finished strong to win by almost two points in the end. China won silver and bronze.

Other Indian scores on the day:

10m air pistol men

Gaurav Rana- 571 (14th)

Udhayveer Sidhu- 570 (16th)

Arjun Singh Cheema- 568 (20th)

Anish- 562 (48th)

Sachin Bhati- 557 (67th)

Skeet men

Ayush Rudraraju- 110 (33rd)

Gurnihal Singh Garcha- 106 (42nd)

Arjun Thakur- 99 (49th)

50m tifle 3-positions women

Vanshikha Shahi- 1167 (16th)

Bhakti Bhaskar Khamkar- 1157 (30th)

Ayushi Podder- 1154 (45th)

Zenab Bandookwala- 1150 (51st)

Prasiddhi Mahant- 1126 (87th)

Shirin Godara- 1125 (89th)

Skeet women

Parinaz Dhaliwal- 109 (15th)

Darshna Rathore- 106 (20th)

Asees Chhina- 101 (25th)

Muffaddal Deesawala- 82 (39th)