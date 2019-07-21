Indonesia Open 2019 final, PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi live: Sindhu eyes first title of the year
PV Sindhu is the only Indian in action on the final day of the Indonesia Open.
Live updates
1.18 pm: We’ll talk a bit more about Sindhu’s form shortly, but first, a word on her opponent today. Akane Yamaguchi soundly beat Taiwan’s world No 1 Tai Tzu Ying to reach the women’s final.
Yamaguchi, who is ranked world number four, defeated an out-of-sorts Tai 21-9, 21-15 in a little over 30 minutes at Jakarta’s Istora Senayan Stadium.
“This is my first Indonesian Open final – I’m very happy,” Yamaguchi had said after the match.
It was a performance that made a fair few jaws drop, alright.
1.10 pm: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of the Indonesia Open women’s singles final where PV Sindhu takes on Akane Yamaguchi in a quest to lift the prestigious Super 1000 title. This is Sindhu’s first final of 2019 and she will be keen to get that elusive title ahead of the World Championships.
After an impressive win over Nozomi Okuhara in the last eight, Sindhu produced another stunning performance with a straight-games win over All England Champion Chen Yufei in Jakarta on Saturday. It was a performance that made a statement of sorts: she has found her form back and how. Chen has been the most prolific women’s singles player in 2019 and Sindhu made it look easy against a mighty tough opponent.
Her task will only be tougher on Sunday as he faces No 4 seed Akane Yamaguchi who produced a performance even more incredible than Sindhu’s in the semi-final. The Japanese former world No 1 outclassed none other than the current world No 1 Tai Tzu Ying in just over half an hour. It was a performance for the ages.
All signs, then, point to a cracker today.