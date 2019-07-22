Former Australian Davis Cup tennis star and Wimbledon doubles champion Peter McNamara has died aged 64, officials said Monday, prompting a flood of tributes.

McNamara, a popular figure on the men’s and women’s tours, reportedly succumbed to prostate cancer.

“We are all so sad to hear of the passing of Peter McNamara, a much-loved and respected member of our tennis family,” Tennis Australia said.

“His contribution to the sport as a player, coach and mentor will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

McNamara reached a career-high world No 7 in singles, winning five titles, but was perhaps best known for his doubles partnership alongside fellow Australian Paul McNamee.

The duo twice won Wimbledon, in 1980 and 1982, as well as the 1979 Australian Open.

“Hard to believe that after 50 years of friendship Macca is gone,” McNamee tweeted.

“You lived life to the full mate and will be missed by your loved ones and many more...a toast to the great times mate,” he said.

After his retirement from playing, McNamara moved into coaching, mentoring Mark Philippoussis and Grigor Dimitrov, before working with China’s Wang Qiang.

I am very saddened by the news of the decease of Peter MacNamara who worked several year at @MouratoglouAcad

He was very charismatic, totally passionate about his job, and such a great Team mate. He did an incredible job with Grigor Dimitrov helping his transitions to the pros. — Patrick Mouratoglou (@pmouratoglou) July 21, 2019

So saddened to wake up to the news of Peter McNamara’s passing overnight. A great player, great coach that improved every player he worked with, and gun of a person. Big hugs to his family, friends and of course, his great mate @PaulFMcNamee #RIPMacca 😔 pic.twitter.com/CeFBai2jYI — Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) July 21, 2019

R.I.P. Peter McNamara ! One of the good guys in tennis !

My condolences to his family — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) July 21, 2019

So sad to wake up & hear the news of Peter McNamara’s passing 😢 he was always one of the coaches I could sit down with on tour & be able to have a great chat with. Mostly about life & our kids. I will never forgot him telling me to live my life & be happy with who I am #RIPMacca — Casey Dellacqua OLY (@caseydellacqua) July 21, 2019

Hard to believe that after 50 years of friendship Macca is gone... you lived life to the full mate and will be missed by your loved ones and many more...a toast to the great times mate pic.twitter.com/0RVbCD6ZRd — Paul McNamee (@PaulFMcNamee) July 21, 2019