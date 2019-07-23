NFL’s Dallas Cowboys once again regained the top spot as Forbes announced the list of the 50 most valuable teams on Monday.

The Cowboys with an estimated value of $5 billion came first while New York Yankees climbed three spots from last year to finish second with a $4.6 billion valuation.

Forbes' 50 most valuable sports teams Teams Valuation Dallas Cowboys $5 billion New York Yankees $4.6 billion Real Madrid $4.24 billion Barcelona $4.02 billion New York Kicks $4 billion Manchester United $3.81 billion New England Patriots $3.8 billion Los Angeles Lakers $3.7 billion Golden State Warriors $3.5 billion Los Angeles Dodgers/New York Giants $3.3 billion

Real Madrid, the most valuable football club are third with a valuation of $4.24 billion followed by rivals Barcelona (fourth) who retained their spots from last year. However, Premier League club Manchester United who finished second last year slipped to the sixth spot.

More than half the list comprises of teams from the NFL, while there are nine teams from NBA and eight football clubs.