NFL’s Dallas Cowboys once again regained the top spot as Forbes announced the list of the 50 most valuable teams on Monday.
The Cowboys with an estimated value of $5 billion came first while New York Yankees climbed three spots from last year to finish second with a $4.6 billion valuation.
Forbes' 50 most valuable sports teams
|Teams
|Valuation
|Dallas Cowboys
|$5 billion
|New York Yankees
|$4.6 billion
|Real Madrid
|$4.24 billion
|Barcelona
|$4.02 billion
|New York Kicks
|$4 billion
|Manchester United
|$3.81 billion
|New England Patriots
|$3.8 billion
|Los Angeles Lakers
|$3.7 billion
|Golden State Warriors
|$3.5 billion
|Los Angeles Dodgers/New York Giants
|$3.3 billion
Real Madrid, the most valuable football club are third with a valuation of $4.24 billion followed by rivals Barcelona (fourth) who retained their spots from last year. However, Premier League club Manchester United who finished second last year slipped to the sixth spot.
More than half the list comprises of teams from the NFL, while there are nine teams from NBA and eight football clubs.