The uncertainty over the joining of the national table tennis team’s new head coach Dejan Papic ended on Tuesday when the Canadian accepted the one-year contract offered by the Sports Authority of India.

The players, who don’t have the services of a head coach since the Asian Games last year, have lost crucial time ahead of the qualification events for the Tokyo Olympics in July-August, 2020.

The Table Tennis Federation of India had short-listed Papic back in March but it was only a couple of weeks ago that SAI sent him the contract. More crucial time was lost when he took some time to sign the contract.

“He was travelling and probably that is why the delay in signing the contract. But now he has and he should be in India early next month,” TTFI secretary MP Singh said.

Leading players like Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan have already expressed their frustration over the delay in the coach’s appointment. Papic will be paid $7000 per month and his contract will be up for renewal after the Olympics.