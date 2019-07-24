Deputy director general Sandeep Pradhan was promoted as Sports Authority of India chief by the Sports Ministry on Monday.

With current director general Neelam Kapoor set to retire next Wednesday, Pradhan will take over duties from August 1.

A former Indian Revenue Services officer, Pradhan was appointed deputy director general during 2017. During that time, he also served as the CEO of Khelo India.

Before joining SAI, Pradhan worked as director general with Sports Authority of Gujarat from 2013-17.

Earlier, he had worked as additional commissioner Income tax in Pune for seven years and later was named Mumbai’s income tax commissioner in 2012.