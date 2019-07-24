Medium-pacer Tim Murtagh took five wickets as England suffered a dramatic collapse to be blown away for 85 all out on the first morning of their one-off Test against Ireland at Lord’s on Wednesday.

Murtagh, who plays county cricket at the ground for Middlesex, took five wickets for 13 runs in nine overs as Ireland made a sensational start to their first Test match at the ‘home of cricket’.

In the process, the 37-year-old veteran became the first Ireland bowler to take five wickets in a Test innings in what is just his side’s third match at this level.

England, on a ground, where they won the 50-over World Cup just 10 days ago, were bowled out in a mere 23.4 overs – and that after captain Joe Root won the toss.

Here are some statistical highlights (or lowlights, if you will) from England’s batting effort at Lord’s:

It was the latest worrying batting collapse suffered by England ahead of the Ashes that start next week – the third time in three years they had lost all 10 wickets in a session in the past three years, having not done so previously since 1938.



It was also their lowest score in a home Test innings since they were dismissed for 77 by Australia at Lord’s in 1997 and came hot on the heels of their 77 all out away to the West Indies in Barbados in January.

This was the shortest an England Test innings has ever lasted on home soil.

England's shortest innings in home Tests Score Overs Innings Result Opposition Ground Start Date 85 23.4 1 TBD v Ireland Lord's 24 Jul 2019 89 30.0 3 lost v West Indies Birmingham 6 Jul 1995 62 47.0* 4 lost v Australia Lord's 16 Jul 1888 71 32.5 2 lost v West Indies Manchester 8 Jul 1976 53 50.0* 2 lost v Australia Lord's 16 Jul 1888 102 33.5 1 lost v Australia Leeds 7 Aug 2009 76 36.3 1 won v South Africa Leeds 29 Jul 1907 77 55.0* 4 lost v Australia The Oval 28 Aug 1882 112 37.0 1 lost v Australia Nottingham 28 May 1921 103 37.0 4 lost v Australia Lord's 16 Jul 2015 87 37.5 4 lost v Australia Leeds 1 Jul 1909 161 38.2 2 lost v India Nottingham 18 Aug 2018 125 38.4 3 lost v Australia Nottingham 18 Jun 1981 * - 4-ball overs

England's 85 v Ireland is their 4th lowest completed total in Test history at @HomeOfCricket:



53 & 62 v Australia - 1888

77 v Australia - 1997



It's also their 7th total under 100 since 2000, and 4th time in 34 Tests where they have lost 10 wickets in a session. #ENGvIRE — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) July 24, 2019

3rd time since start of 2018 that a team batting 1st has been bowled out in under 25 overs in a Test. 6th time since 2008. Had only happened 3 times before then. This was England's 2nd shortest opening innings (23.4 overs), behind their 124gball capitulation in Auckland last year — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) July 24, 2019

England's bottom four scored more (41) than the top seven (36). #ENGvIRE — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) July 24, 2019

Olly Stone has got more runs than all England's World Cup winners combined today — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) July 24, 2019

85 - England's 85 all out is their lowest Test innings score at home since 1997 (77 v Australia). Green. #ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/hhFsNPyYAp — OptaJim (@OptaJim) July 24, 2019

England's lowest scores at the fall of the 7th wicket in a home Test:



26 runs vs AUS, Lord's, 1888

43 runs vs IRE, Lord's, Today#ENGvIRE — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) July 24, 2019

Tim Murtagh broke many a record with his five-for.

Tim Murtagh has taken 383 wickets at Lord's. Since 2000, no bowler has more wickets at a single venue. #ENGvIRE — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) July 24, 2019

The only active Test bowler with more first-class wickets than Tim Murtagh's 805 is James Anderson (950). Experience. #EngvIre — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 24, 2019

Murtagh's 5-13 is the second-cheapest five-fer against England in any Test, after Jerome Taylor's 5-11 in 2009. #EngvIre — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) July 24, 2019