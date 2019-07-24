Medium-pacer Tim Murtagh took five wickets as England suffered a dramatic collapse to be blown away for 85 all out on the first morning of their one-off Test against Ireland at Lord’s on Wednesday.
Murtagh, who plays county cricket at the ground for Middlesex, took five wickets for 13 runs in nine overs as Ireland made a sensational start to their first Test match at the ‘home of cricket’.
In the process, the 37-year-old veteran became the first Ireland bowler to take five wickets in a Test innings in what is just his side’s third match at this level.
England, on a ground, where they won the 50-over World Cup just 10 days ago, were bowled out in a mere 23.4 overs – and that after captain Joe Root won the toss.
Here are some statistical highlights (or lowlights, if you will) from England’s batting effort at Lord’s:
- It was the latest worrying batting collapse suffered by England ahead of the Ashes that start next week – the third time in three years they had lost all 10 wickets in a session in the past three years, having not done so previously since 1938.
- It was also their lowest score in a home Test innings since they were dismissed for 77 by Australia at Lord’s in 1997 and came hot on the heels of their 77 all out away to the West Indies in Barbados in January.
- This was the shortest an England Test innings has ever lasted on home soil.
England's shortest innings in home Tests
|Score
|Overs
|Innings
|Result
|Opposition
|Ground
|Start Date
|85
|23.4
|1
|TBD
|v Ireland
|Lord's
|24 Jul 2019
|89
|30.0
|3
|lost
|v West Indies
|Birmingham
|6 Jul 1995
|62
|47.0*
|4
|lost
|v Australia
|Lord's
|16 Jul 1888
|71
|32.5
|2
|lost
|v West Indies
|Manchester
|8 Jul 1976
|53
|50.0*
|2
|lost
|v Australia
|Lord's
|16 Jul 1888
|102
|33.5
|1
|lost
|v Australia
|Leeds
|7 Aug 2009
|76
|36.3
|1
|won
|v South Africa
|Leeds
|29 Jul 1907
|77
|55.0*
|4
|lost
|v Australia
|The Oval
|28 Aug 1882
|112
|37.0
|1
|lost
|v Australia
|Nottingham
|28 May 1921
|103
|37.0
|4
|lost
|v Australia
|Lord's
|16 Jul 2015
|87
|37.5
|4
|lost
|v Australia
|Leeds
|1 Jul 1909
|161
|38.2
|2
|lost
|v India
|Nottingham
|18 Aug 2018
|125
|38.4
|3
|lost
|v Australia
|Nottingham
|18 Jun 1981
- Tim Murtagh broke many a record with his five-for.