Shahbaz Nadeem took a five-wicket haul as India A dominated proceedings by bowling out West Indies A for 228 on day one of the unofficial Test on Wednesday.

Nadeem claimed five wickets for 67 runs and was aided by Mohammed Siraj and Mayank Markande who took two wickets each. Young pacer Shivam Dube chipped in with a wicket as well.

At stumps, India A were 70 for one, trailing the visitors by trailed by 158 runs. Priyank Panchal [31] and Shubman Gill [9] were the two unbeaten batsmen for India A.

The opening pair of Abhimanyu Easwaran and Panchal put on 61 on the board before the former was dismissed by Jomel Warrican for 28.

Earlier, West Indies A recovered from 97 for five at one stage to finish with 228 in the first innings.

Jermaine Blackwood and Rahkeem Cornwell hit half-centuries and shared a 98-run stand for the sixth wicket to bail out their team. But wickets fell at regular intervals on either side of this partnership.

Siraj sent back both the openers – Jeremy Solozano [9] and Montcin Hodge [16] – in a confident start for India while his pace colleague Shivam Dube saw the back of Shamarh Brooks [12].

Brooks was caught by wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who is playing his first competitive match after a long injury lay-off. Saha is also part of India Test squad, which will play a two-match series next month against West Indies.

Nadeem then tilted proceedings in India’s favour as he cleaned up the middle order. He first dismissed Roston Chase [25], caught by Saha, and then clean bowled Jahmar Hamilton [16].

India A had to wait 29 overs for the next wicket. It was Nadeem who provided the breakthrough as he had Blackwell stumped. The other set batsman Cornwell fell in the next Nadeem over when he was caught by Gill for 59.

Markande then wrapped up the tail and finished with two wickets for 40 runs while Nadeem finished with five wickets for 67 runs from his 22 overs.

