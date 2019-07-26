World champion MC Mary Kom and Asian Games gold-medallist Amit Panghal are among the high-profile pugilists who will take to the ring in the inaugural Indian Boxing League, to be held from October 20 to November 9.

Gaurav Bidhuri and Sonia Lather will also be among the 50 leading international boxers participating in the league.

The league will have a total of 90 bouts of three rounds each, spread over 18 days across three venues. There will be five bouts across different weight categories between two teams, each day, according to a Boxing Federation of India press release.

The rights holder and organisers of the league, SportzLive, will also auction the live digital streaming rights for the initial three seasons of the league through a separate tender process.

The auction will cover both India and global rights. The league has set a base price of Rs 4 crore for India rights and Rs 4.5 crore for the global rights per season.