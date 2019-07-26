Alas, Ireland’s hopes of their first-ever Test win bit the dust on day three of the only Test at Lord’s against England as the underdogs were bowled out for just 38. The hosts won the match by 143 runs on Friday.

It marked a remarkable turnaround for England, who were bowled out for 85 in their first innings.

Ireland registered the lowest ever score in Test history at the venue called the Home of Cricket.

Chris Woakes was the pick of the bowlers for England, finishing with figures of 6/17 runs while veteran Stuart Broad also impressed with 4/19 in an Ireland second innings that lasted just 15.4 overs.

The visitors had been set a modest 182 to win in a match scheduled for a maximum of four days rather than the usual five allocated to a Test. But they ended up being bowled out for the lowest total since 1955. Many chose to look at the positives. Had it not been for Jack Leach and Jaspn Roy’s knocks, the Test might have finished differently. Who can forget England being shot out for just 85 in the first innings.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter: some words of consolation for Ireland, plenty of praise for England...

Someone give Ireland a hug. What a brutal hour that was. #EngvIre — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) July 26, 2019

World class seam bowling from Woakes and Broad and an easy England win in the end, but Ireland can be very proud of their efforts on the first two days. They are a good side and with experience will only get better. #ENGvIRE — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 26, 2019

Tweet does not exist

Thank you Ireland for a wonderful crazy whacky three day Test Match. Brilliant bowling from both sides. Thoroughly enjoyable. — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) July 26, 2019

England 85 all out

Ireland 38 all out

Has the standard of Test batting ever been worse? — John Etheridge (@JohnSunCricket) July 26, 2019

Feel v sorry for Ireland. Deserved more than that humiliation ultimately. — mike selvey (@selvecricket) July 26, 2019

Ach. Really feel for Ireland, especially after that start. The signs are all pointing to it being a couple of months in which bowlers prosper and doughty batsmen are precious commodities. — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) July 26, 2019

Ireland's 38 is the 7th lowest completed total in Test history, and the lowest at @HomeOfCricket.



Ireland's second innings ball-by-ball:



.......3.2.lb..b..4.....W......4.....1.11.W1.W....14...W.W...W...1......1...6W.4...W.W.....2..W#ENGvIRE — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) July 26, 2019

Chris Woakes 6-17

Stuart Broad 4-19



Last time only two England bowlers bowled and shared 10 wickets in an inns of a Test was in 1924 when Arthur Gillian and Maurice Tate took ten against South Africa in Brimingham. #EngvIre — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 26, 2019

Ireland fought. Ireland faltered. Test cricket can be brutal. But they will learn. Tests against ENG & PAK would have taught them a lot. This is where the role of other teams is crucial. They need to support & play more Tests against IRE & AFG to help them grow. #ENGvIRE — jigar mehta (@jigsactin) July 26, 2019

To win by 143 runs after being bowled out for 85 before lunch on day one is a serious comeback from England. This Test has intensified questions about the batting but also serves as a reminder that England’s bowling in home conditions can get them out of serious trouble. #ENGvIRE — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) July 26, 2019

Extraordinary roller coaster ride for Ireland in the Test, beginning in ecstasy but finishing in acute agony — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 26, 2019

9.8 - Chris Woakes has taken 24 Test wickets at an average of just 9.8 at Lord's; the third-best rate of any seamer at a single venue (20+ dismissals). Match. #ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/Ubzikh8GCn — OptaJim (@OptaJim) July 26, 2019

this test lasted just a little bit longer than india's world cup semifinal against new zealand #ENGvsIRE — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 26, 2019

This is on course to be the 10th Test in which both sides have been bowled out for under 100. And only the 4th since 1907. https://t.co/zM0zk1ZyLX — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) July 26, 2019

Really feel for Ireland, didn't deserve to be humiliated. But I've never been more confident in a team winning a Test after being bowled out for 85 before lunch on Day 1 than I was in this match. #ENGvIRE — Akash Fotedar (@akashfotedar5) July 26, 2019

15 overs 5 balls bowled in the day - do the crowd get a refund? #engvire — Gareth Edwards (@garethedwards74) July 26, 2019

Gotta feel for Ireland, were close of winning at one point and ended up miles away from the win. It has been an ecstatic start and agonized end for them. England still to uptangle many batting woes before the ashes. #ENGvIRE — Pawan Pokharel (@pawanpokharelpp) July 26, 2019