Parvesh Bhainswal produced a terrific defensive performance as Gujarat Fortunegiants defeated UP Yoddha 44-19 in Pro Kabaddi on Friday. With two wins from as many games, Fortunegiants now are at the top of the table.

Bhainswal scored six tackle points, while young Sumit, who made his debut, also impressed for the Fortunegiants. Rohit Gulia completed a Super 10 and led the raiding charge for Fortunegiants.

UP Yoddha’s inexperienced backline had a forgettable night as they scored just five tackle points. Monu Goyat also struggled to pick points and earned just two tackle points and spent a lot of time off court. Sachin Tanwar picked up a couple of raid points to give Fortunegiants a 3-1 lead after three minutes.

UP Yoddha clawed back to level the match at 4-4 after five minutes but after that it was all Fortunegiants. Sachin, who reached the 300-point landmark in league, made a two-point raid to further Gujarat’s advantage.

In the 11th minute Fortunegiants inflicted the first all out of the match with a lead of 12-5. Gujarat’s defence did a fine job on Yoddha’s star man Goyat and kept him on the bench for almost 13 minutes in the first half. Goyat’s absence was felt badly by UP Yoddha as they struggled to pick up raid points. At the end of the first half, the score was 19-9 in favour of Fortunegiants.

Fortunegiants began the second half in a fine fashion as they inflicted another all out in the 21st minute to lead 24-9. Bhainswal immediately put the pressure back on Yoddha as he sent Goyat back to the bench.

Bhainswal was in superb form and showed immense strength and made three successive tackles to give Fortunegiants a 31-13 lead after 30 minutes. Sonu Janglan, who came on as a substitute, made a super raid in the last minute to complete Fortunegiants’s dominance.

Pirates deny Titans victory at home

In the second match of the day, Three-time champions Patna Pirates registered their first win of Pro Kabaddi Season 7 as they beat Telugu Titans 34-22. The defeat meant that the Titans ended their home leg on a disappointing note. This was the Telugu Titans’ fourth defeat and they finished the home leg without winning a single game.

Jaideep was a rock for the Patna Pirates defence and kept Siddharth Desai and his brother young Suraj quiet throughout the match. The match was billed as a clash between two top raiders of the league and it was Narwal who came out on top in that battle as he scored 7 points.

Siddharth Desai was sent to the bench six times by the Patna defence. The match showed that Patna Pirates aren’t totally reliant on Pardeep Narwal as the likes of Jang Kun Lee, Hadi Oshtorak and Mohammed Maghsoudlou also proved they are vital cogs in the Patna machine. Patna Pirates’ defence scored 16 tackle points and laid the foundations of a solid victory.

Pardeep Narwal made a strong start and picked up a two-point raid to give Patna Pirates 2-0 lead. The Desai brothers – Siddharth and young Suraj – had a chance to show their class. Siddharth Desai opened his account in the third minute as Telugu Titans trailed 3-4. Pardeep Narwal made a do-or-die raid in the 7th minute as Pirates led 8-7.

Jaideep was in fine form at the back for Patna as his tackle in the 8th minute led to an all out. The Patna defence did a fine job in keeping the Desai brothers quiet as Suraj failed to get a single point in the first 15 minutes. In the first half itself, Jaideep picked up a high five as he dominated the Titans’ raiders. In the 16th minute, Patna Pirates inflicted another all out as Pardeep Narwal made another successful raid. At the end of the first half, Patna Pirates led 23-9.

The second half began in a similar fashion as Patna Pirates’ defence did a tight job to keep control of the Desai brothers. Siddharth Desai made a successful do-or-die raid in the 25th minute as Telugu Titans trailed 12- 24.



Meanwhile, it took 31 minutes for Suraj Desai to pick his first point and by that time Telugu Titans’ fate was almost sealed. Patna Pirates put on a excellent display of team effort and ensured that the Titans ended their home leg without a win.