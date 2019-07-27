Lasith Malinga bid farewell to One-Day International cricket in style after he helped Sri Lanka thump Bangladesh by 91 runs in the first game of the three-match series in Colombo on Friday.
The veteran pacer helped the hosts rattle Bangladesh with his opening spell as he registered figures of 3/38 after Kusal Perera’s fifth ODI century powered the home side to post 314-8.
Perera hit 111 off 99 balls before Malinga and Nuwan Pradeep (3/51) shared six wickets as Sri Lanka bowled out Bangladesh for 223 in 41.4 overs.
Malinga finished as Sri Lanka’s third-highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket with 338 wickets in 226 matches with only Muttiah Muralitharan (523) and Chaminda Vaas (399) ahead of him.
Twitter hailed Malinga for his contribution to Sri Lankan ODI cricket on his swansong.
(with AFP inputs)