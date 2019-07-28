Mick Schumacher completed an emotional three-lap demonstration run in his father Michael’s championship-winning Ferrari F2004 car on Saturday before qualifying at the German Grand Prix.

The 20-year-old son of the seven-time world champion said it felt like “torture” as he waited to emerge from the pit-lane in front of a big crowd at the Hockenheim circuit.

Now a Formula Two driver, Schumacher wore a helmet that paid tribute to his father’s career as he drove the car that carried his father to 13 victories and the drivers’ title in 2004.

“I just wanted to go out and I just wanted to drive,” he said. “Obviously, having to wait, even in front of the pit exit, was more like torture.

“I never lost a smile. It was always on my face. Even when I was locking up, I was smiling! It was really cool.”

What. A. Moment. 😍



Mick Schumacher, complete with half-and-half helmet, driving his father's Ferrari F2004 around the Hockenheimring. #F1 pic.twitter.com/g0XrOYimTE — Planet F1 (@Planet_F1) July 27, 2019

Not too much for Ferrari to smile about today, but this was good. Mick Schumacher driving his dad’s old F1 car. pic.twitter.com/QWMmKt6aIe — Ben Hunt (@benjhunt) July 27, 2019