Latvian top seed Anastasija Sevastova rallied from a set and a break down to win her home Baltic Open and fourth career title on Sunday with a 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 win over Polish qualifier Katarzyna Kawa.

The 26-year-old Kawa, playing in her first WTA main draw, led 6-3, 2-0 at one stage and looked set for a shock triumph on the Latvian coast.

However, world No 11 Sevastova, ranked 183 places above her opponent, eventually rallied to take victory after two hours and nine minutes, surviving a scare at 15-30 down in the final set.

Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann stunned top seed Kiki Bertens 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 to clinch the Palermo WTA title on Sunday, a result which will help push the left-hander into the world top 60.

It was a first top 10 win for 22-year-old Teichmann who started 2019 ranked outside the world’s top 140.

Fifth-ranked Bertens hit 43 unforced errors in the match.

With AFP Inputs