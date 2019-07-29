Anjum Moudgil, representing Punjab, shot well above the finals world record to win the women’s 10m Air Rifle gold on day one of the XII Sardar Sajjan Singh Sethi Memorial Masters shooting competition in New Delhi on Monday.

India’s fifteen leading shooters in each discipline by scores are eligible to compete at this competition, which is at the Karni Singh Range.

World No 8 Moudgil, who has already won a Tokyo 2020 Olympic quota in the event, shot 253.9 in the finals, a full point ahead of India teammate and world No 1 Apurvi Chandela’s mark of 252.9 set at the New Delhi World Cup stage earlier this year.

Silver medallist Mehuli Ghosh of West Bengal missed Chandela’s mark in the women’s final by 0.7 but made sure to go past it in the junior women’s final, which she won with a score of 253. Elavenil Valarivan won silver in junior section with a score of 252.4. India regular Ravi Kumar of the Air Force won the men’s 10m Air Rifle event.