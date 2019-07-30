An administrative blunder by the Squash Rackets Federation of India has denied the men’s team a chance to compete in the World Championships in Washington from December 15-21.

It is learnt that SRFI officials were not able to get the necessary clearances in time from the Sports Authority of India for the biennial event.

“The SRFI was not able to arrange a meeting with SAI and that is why the approval did not come through. The SRFI didn’t register the team either. It is really sad that players have to bear the brunt of this,” an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Despite repeated attempts, the SRFI top brass was not available for a comment. The players, both men and women, are already struggling for guidance with the SRFI not being able to appoint a foreign coach after Egyptian Achraf Karargui left on a bitter note ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games, calling the Indian federation “unprofessional”.

India were not exactly title contenders but have a competitive men’s team comprising of world No 10 Saurav Ghosal, 48th-ranked Ramit Tandon and 55th-ranked Mahesh Mangaonkar.

Defending champions Egypt are favourites to lift the trophy as the United States gears up to host the event for the first time in its 52-year history. India too has hosted the the World Championships once, back in 2007 in Chennai.

Hosts USA will be joined by 22 teams representing Argentina, Australia, Canada, Colombia, Egypt, England, France, Germany, Hong Kong China, Ireland, Jamaica, Kuwait, Malaysia, New Zealand, Nigeria, Republic of Korea, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland and Wales. The last edition was held in Marseille, France in 2017.

Since the tournament’s inception in 1967 in Australia, the men’s world team championship has been staged in 12 countries.