Pavel Flroin, a bodyguard turned amateur cricketer from Transylvania, Romania has become an internet sensation due to his odd bowling technique, but stands by his unorthodox style.

A video of Florin playing in the European Cricket League for Cluj Cricket Club against France’s Dreux on Tuesday has been watched hundreds of thousands of times on Twitter and garnered hundreds of comments.

The 40-year-old, who took up cricket at the age of 32, is featuring in the first edition of the 10-over eight-team European tournament which includes sides from the Netherlands, Spain and Italy.

The clip was uploaded by Fox Cricket on their Twitter page and the initial reactions were frivolous, with many commenting on the oddity of the bowling action and insinuating that anyone could play cricket if the standard was this low.

Reaction on the social media platform varied from mickey-taking to support for Florin, a fitness fanatic who says he works as a bodyguard and picked up the game only in his 30s.

But once the cricket fraternity rallied to show the amateur cricketer support, the voices of ridicule were drowned out by praise for Florin. Additionally, the obscure European Cricket League got the spotlight and support from cricket fans globally with calls to grow the game increasing.

Flroin himself was unperturbed.

“Maybe someone says my bowling is not beautiful or not effective but I don’t care, because I love cricket,” he told the European Cricket League.

In an interview with the competition’s website earlier in May, the Romanian said his role model was South African AB de Villiers and revealed his top score was 36 in a league match for Cluj.

Asked if he had ever been a hero for his team, Florin said: “I drove 500km during night time for nine straight hours just to reach the match in the morning. I stayed 14 overs on the ground and scored 34 runs not out.

“I would not call it a hero act, but it is the match that gave me confidence that I can be a good cricket player.”

"My bowling is not beautiful but I don't care because I love cricket." - Romania's most famous cricketer, Pavel Florin.

The Romanians lost their third and final pool stage fixture to Dreux, based to the west of Paris, by 95 runs, a result which means they must settle for a place in the second-tier ‘minor’ semi-finals held on Friday.

Two ‘major’ semi-finals also take place at the end of the week, as well as the final, in the Spanish town of La Manga.

Here’s a look at how Twitterati rallied to celebrate the Romanian cricketer.

This is the first born & bred Romanian playing cricket. We should be celebrating this amazing achievement. A lot of hard work by some brilliant people have made this happen. Let's just watch and celebrate this truly awesome tournament.

Agree 100% ! Cricket is a beautiful game. Well done and congrats to everyone who made this happen. I would love to check this tournament out next year & help out, if you need a helping hand then hit me up ! Congrats again 👍 — Shane Warne

EVERY cricketer in EVERY country started the game like this.



The fact that one can START their cricket journey in their 40s & play an international CLUB tourney is the beauty of our sport.



Mocking him says more about you than it says about him. It's not the critic that counts

A word on Pavel Florin, the Cluj player who you've now seen bowl all over the internet.



Pavel is the only native Romanian in the Cluj side, who punched their ticket for the ECL by being the Romanian T20 champions. Six years ago, he didn't know what cricket was.

Why is this being televised says man tweeting about Romanian cricket for the first time.

Pavel Florin the Romanian cricketer should be trending,absolute hero.Honestly nothing to do with him able to hunt me down & kill me in 0.2 seconds but his passion for cricket is great.His ability to realise he's no world beater and NOT CARE what people think

People who worry that not enough people play cricket, but who also get mad when less-than-elite cricket gets attention, are a bit like my dog when she struggles to see the relationship between my arm moving in a throwing motion and the tennis ball being across the field.

Geez some harsh comments. A lot of good people are putting a lot of time & effort into European cricket & some great cricket is actually being played all over Europe. Good luck #EuropeanCricketLeague from all of us at #MediterraneanCricketLeague

Who cares? Is a cartoon worth watching at a cinema? Is a painting less worthy than a sculpture? It'd be boring if we only got to see Australia Vs England for the rest of our lives.

People: We want people from more countries playing cricket

Also people: HAHAHA, look at those clowns making a fool of themselves trying to play cricket. See how rubbish they are?

The guy's a national champion in three different sports. Picked up cricket cuz his kid got into it. Now he's putting time into the game for free. Pavel Florin is exactly what cricket needs. Does more for the game than 99% of the people making a living off ot.

Seeing a player like Pavel Florin rolling his sleeves up and doing his best on international television is one of the cricketing highlights of the year. Doesn't it gladden the heart? Doesn't it make you feel glad to be alive? #GoPavel



Pavel Florin a Romanian bodyguard who loves cricket, started at the age of 40 has brought a world wide cricketing community together in support of the this beautiful game!! Piss takes & laughter all round but yet every1 who responds is behind Pavel & the growth of cricket!

(with AFP inputs)