Commonwealth Games medal winners Gaurav Solanki (56kg) and Pinki Jangra (51kg) claimed comfortable victories to enter the quarter-finals of the Magomed Salam Umakhanov Memorial International Boxing Tournament in Kaspiysk, Russia.

Also making the last-eight stage was Neeraj (57kg) in the women’s draw of the event, which is hosting its 21st edition this year. Solanki, who won a gold at the Gold Coast CWG last year, defeated Russia’s Murad Rabadanov 5-0, while 2014 CWG bronze medal winner Jangra got the better of Belarus’ Burim Yana by a similar margin.

Neeraj, a gold-medallist from this year’s India Open, defeated Gerelcimeg Nyamsuren of Mongolia in a unanimous verdict. The tournament features close to 250 boxers from 20, including Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Israel, Italy, Mongolia, Sweden, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.