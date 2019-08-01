Fresh from his exploits in Suhl, Germany, where he won the International Shooting Sport Federation Junior World Cup gold, 18-year old Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar of Madhya Pradesh, carried on his run of good form in New Delhi. The youngster won the men’s rifle 3-Positions gold at the ongoing XII Sardar Sajjan Singh Sethi Memorial Masters Shooting Competition.

After having qualified third for the eight-man final with a modest qualifying score 1166, Tomar was in his elements in a top finals field, pulling off a comfortable victory, finishing with a score of 459.9 and a classy 10.7 in the end.

Multiple ISSF medalist and the country’s most accomplished 3P shooter Sanjeev Rajput, won silver, ending with a score of 455.5, a clear 4.4 behind Tomar. India international Parul Kumar won bronze. The finals field also had present India internationals Ravi Kumar and Deepak Kumar, besides 2018 ISSF World Cup stage gold medalist Akhil Sheoran, in the fray.

Tinjit Dhanota of Punjab and Esha Singh of Telengana, won the men’s and women’s 10m air pistol gold medals, among the other key events on the day.