India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty reached the men’s double semi-finals at the Thailand Open on Friday with a hard-fought victory against South Korea’s Choi Solgyu and Seo Sueng Jae.

The Indian pair, who had suffered a quarter-final defeat at the Japan Open last week, won 21-17, 17-21, 21-19 in exactly one hour.

Rankireddy and Shetty maintained a four-point lead for much of the first game and went on to bag it comfortably at the end. It was neck and neck till the halfway stage of the second game but the South Koreans went on the offensive at that point.

Solgyu and Sueng Jae took the second game and raced to an 8-4 lead in the decider. The match seemed to have slipped away from the Indians at that point but they dug in deep and fought back.

The third and final game saw both pairs exchange a point each for the most part but Rankireddy and Shetty managed to hold their nerves at the end and eke out the win. They will now face another South Korean pair – Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Cheol – in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Indian shuttlers are to feature in two more matches at the Thailand Open on Friday. B Sai Praneeth will face Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama in the men’s singles quarter-finals, followed by Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa’s mixed doubles quarter-final match against the Japanese pair of Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino.