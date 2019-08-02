The game of cricket saw a couple of firsts on Thursday as the ICC World Test Championship kicked-off with England taking on Australia in the Ashes at Edgbaston. One of the bigger talking points on the day, however, was the introduction of names and numbers of the back of the players’ shirts.

Steve Smith, making a comeback to Test cricket, played a knock for the ages to bail Australia out of a hopeless situation. While the 30-year-old was hailed by one and all for his heroic effort, there was one other topic that went viral on social media – names and numbers on the pristine whites for the first time in history of Test cricket, of course.

Australia have gone with a big bold font while England have opted for a slightly more subtle style. The text isn’t stitched onto the clothes and is only pasted like a sticker. Also, the names and numbers are mentioned only on the shirts, not the sweaters.

It’s safe to say that the unanimous verdict after the first day’s play wasn’t positive. Former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist was one of the first ones to voice his displeasure at the change and his tweet was followed by umpteen similar posts by viewers.

However, there were even the likes of Ian Bishop and Harsha Bhogle who lent their wight behind this change by the International Cricket Council.

Here are some reactions:

Outstanding. We are underway. Sorry to sound old fashioned but not liking the names and numbers. #Ashes #cmonaussies — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) August 1, 2019

In fact, I’ll take my apology back. The names and numbers are rubbish. Enjoy the series everyone. 👍😀 #Ashes — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) August 1, 2019

For what it’s worth I’m strongly against the players numbers & names appearing on the back of test cricket shirts!

I think it looks ridiculous. @ICC I love the changes you’ve made to cricket in general, but on this occasion you’ve got it wrong. #tradition #cleanskin #nonames — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) August 2, 2019

Should the sweaters have numbers on them too??#ashes2019 #WorldTestChampionship — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) August 2, 2019

Fr the 1st time Numbers on shirt backs is introduced n Test Crkt..& fr the 1st time Test Crkt is having a touch of ‘mediocrity’ to it.!! Very personal opinion..not to influence anyone in particular..!!! And the Ashes series is off the block..!!! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) August 1, 2019

Must say I thought the numbers and names on the back of the Ashes cricketers would be a great thing - but they really add nothing at all and look silly. Especially seeing as half the players are wearing sweaters anyway. — Ben Dorries (@bendorries76) August 2, 2019

Names and numbers... eughhhh. This looks like Shield cricket #Ashes — Vince Rugari (@VinceRugari) August 1, 2019

I know they've had numbers on ODI uniforms for ages, but didn't anyone look at them on the test whites and go "Nah, that looks shite" #ashes — Greg Jericho (@GrogsGamut) August 1, 2019

Not a fan of the giant names and numbers on the shirts but hats off to Joe Root for his number selection! #Root66 #getyourkicks #Ashes — lehmo (@lehmo23) August 1, 2019

Call me new fashioned, but I’m not totally triggered by the shirt names and numbers. #Ashes — Corbin Middlemas (@CorbinMiddlemas) August 1, 2019

PSA number on the backs of test cricketers suck. Why do we have to have numbers on them @copes9 it’s embarrassing and looks like a trial match. #ashes — Jamie Soward (@sowwowofficial6) August 1, 2019

Is it ok for me to really not like the names and numbers on the back of the test shirts without that making me a massive killjoy who hates progress? #Ashes — Laura Caughey (@el_cee17) August 1, 2019

Final comment on the Ashes- names and numbers have no place on test match cricket shirts. — Jack Nagy (@BuzzBoats) August 1, 2019

I really hope everyone puts on their sweaters and hide those numbers at the back, so much hotchpotch #Ashes — Monica (@monicas004) August 1, 2019

The numbers on the back of the kits 🤢🤮🤢🤮 #Ashes — Anthony Colangelo (@AnthColangelo) August 1, 2019

Not everyone was disappointed though:

Here’s Fred Trueman complaining about batsmen wearing helmets in Test cricket. Now, we’re complaining about players wearing numbers in Test cricket. Basically, our first instinct seems to be to complain about anything new.. https://t.co/uOhiKAx6xp — Hemant (@hemantbuch) August 2, 2019

I'm not that fussed whether there are numbers on Test playing shirts or not, however...



There's no point if you don't also have them on vests and jumpers.



And the lettering and numbers should be standardised for all teams and certainly not that meek England option.#Ashes — Adam White (@White_Adam) August 1, 2019

I like the idea of having numbers and names on shirts in test cricket. Helps spectators identify players (as a kid watching games, I was always asking people who a particular player was. Often, they didn't know either) and takes nothing away from the game. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 23, 2019

The debate about numbers on shirts is funny. — ian bishop (@irbishi) August 1, 2019