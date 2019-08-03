The all-Indian pair of Arjun Kadhe and Saketh Myneni won their first title together, lifting the men’s doubles trophy at the ATP Challenger in Chengdu, China, on Saturday.

The unseeded Indian pair defeated Nam Ji Sung and Song Min-Kyu of Korea 6-3, 0-6, 10-6 in the final. This is the first ATP Challenger title for Kadhe and the seventh for Myneni. This title means they move up the doubles ranking with Kadhe going up to 168 while Myneni would be 190.

They had earlier sailed into the doubles final of the tournament with a 7-5, 6-1 victory over the Chinee pair of Runhao Hua and Di Wu.

At the ATP 250 Los Cabos tournament, India’s Divij Sharan and his partner Jonathan Erlich lost in the semi-final to top seeds Dominic Inglot and Austin Krajicek. Sharan and Elrich lost 2-6 6-3 3-10 to the British-American pair in a match that lasted one hour and 20 minutes.

Sharan and Erlich had knocked out Hans Hach Verdugo and Dennis Novikov 7-5 6-3 in the quarter-finals before defeating the fourth seeded pair of Ben McLachlan and John-Patrick Smith 7-5 6-1 in the round of 16.

On the International Tennis Federation circuit, India’s Riya Bhatia won her first ITF $25,000 title. Playing with her Japanese partner Ramu Ueda, the 21-year-old won the women’s doubles title by defeating Hsuan Cho and Yi Tsen Cho 7-5, 6-2 in the final of the event in Chinese Taipei.

Meanwhile, Ankita Raina lost in the singles quarter-finals before finishing as the runner-up in the doubles with Naiktha Bains of Britain at the $25,000 ITF event in Woking, England.

Myrtille Georges, the sixth seed, beat third seeded Ankita Raina 6-3, 7-5 in singles on Friday while they lost to Sarah Beth Grey-Eden Silva 2-6,5-7 in the final of women’s doubles on Saturday.

Earlier, Rutuja Bhosale had lost the singles quarter-finals and doubles semi-finals at the $25,000 ITF event in Nonthaburi, Thailand.