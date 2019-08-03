What you can do, I can do better. With Ravichandran Ashwin trying a unique bowling action to surprise batsmen in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League, Murali Vijay came up with a response that had viewers and the fielders breaking into a chuckle.

The discarded India opener, who has been in magnificent form in the TNPL, was taking the Dindigul Dragons attack to the cleaners. In the 16th over of the match, Ashwin once again tried to surprise the batsmen with a change of action. Vijay, a right-hander, started taking his stance as a left-hander. Mind you, this was not him trying to go for a switch hit. During the over, Ashwin over-stepped and was given a no-ball.

During the free-hit delivery, Vijay switched back to his natural side and clubbed Ashwin for a six. The 34-year-old was dismissed for 99 for Ruby Trichy Warriors.