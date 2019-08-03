Max Verstappen celebrated his first-ever pole position in qualifying Saturday for the Hungarian Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver did it in style with a record lap of 1 minute and 14.572 seconds at the Hungaroring to become the 100th pole sitter in Formula One history.

The Dutch tyro, winner of two of the last three races, is joined on the front row by the Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes. Championship leader Lewis Hamilton in the second Mercedes occupies the third row with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

With seven wins to his name Verstappen is the first Dutch driver to start from the front of a grid after edging Bottas by 18 thousands of a second. “It’s incredible! This was still missing, the car felt good all weekend and it was incredible,” he said.