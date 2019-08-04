Fans on social media were far from impressed by Rishabh Pant as the left-hander was dismissed for a first-ball duck against West Indies in the first T20 International on Saturday.
Pant walked in to the at No 4 after the fall of Rohit Sharma’s wicket. India were 32/2 at that time and needed 64 runs to win from 81 deliveries. It was a fairly straightforward equation and the victory could’ve been achieved with singles as well.
However, Pant, as he has done so often in his young career, went for a six off the first ball itself. He attempted a slog-sweep (similar to the one that got his wicket in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand) and ended up finding the fielder in the deep.
India still managed to get the win but fans weren’t at all pleased with Pant’s effort. The 21-year-old was expected to show more restraint, especially against a senior bowler like Sunil Narine.
It was another wasted opportunity for Pant and many wondered how long he can be allowed to keep playing with such recklessness.
