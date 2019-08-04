Fans on social media were far from impressed by Rishabh Pant as the left-hander was dismissed for a first-ball duck against West Indies in the first T20 International on Saturday.

Pant walked in to the at No 4 after the fall of Rohit Sharma’s wicket. India were 32/2 at that time and needed 64 runs to win from 81 deliveries. It was a fairly straightforward equation and the victory could’ve been achieved with singles as well.

However, Pant, as he has done so often in his young career, went for a six off the first ball itself. He attempted a slog-sweep (similar to the one that got his wicket in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand) and ended up finding the fielder in the deep.

India still managed to get the win but fans weren’t at all pleased with Pant’s effort. The 21-year-old was expected to show more restraint, especially against a senior bowler like Sunil Narine.

It was another wasted opportunity for Pant and many wondered how long he can be allowed to keep playing with such recklessness.

Here are some Twitter reactions:

Just for the next couple of games to show him the value of putting a value on his wicket, India should make KL Rahul keep wickets! That is the only way Pant will realise what he misses out #cricket #WIvInd #teamindia #wivind — Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) August 3, 2019

Pant is still trying to perfect the shot he played in the world cup semifinal #WIvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 3, 2019

When will Rishabh Pant learn? 🤔#WIvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 3, 2019

While India wins this and leads 1-0, I have to say I am disappointed with Rishabh Pant. Really want him to respect the game a little more. Conditions, opponents and value the opportunities he is getting. Talent without performance is nothing. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) August 3, 2019

Ducks in T20Is

MS Dhoni - 1

Rishabh Pant - 2#WIvIND — JSK (@imjsk27) August 3, 2019

Rishabh Pant's



Last 3 T20I Inngs



3, 1, 0#INDvWI — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) August 3, 2019

Rishabh Pant is the reason why MS Dhoni hasn't retired yet. #INDvsWI — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) August 3, 2019

Looks like Rishabh Pant hasn't had the much needed counseling session. Team chasing less than 100, plenty of time left. Is that the shot to play first up? Just awful. #INDvsWI — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) August 3, 2019

If Pant doesn't take his opportunities in white ball cricket on this tour, should go to Kishan at home. Can't keep throwing away your wicket every single time. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) August 3, 2019

If Pant has to be Dhoni’s rightful successor, he’s got to learn to respect his own talent — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 3, 2019

Heavy weather for a gettable target. Thought it would be Pandey at 4 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 3, 2019

Pant Is Inversely Proportional To Dhoni...



Latter Hits Last Ball Sixes While Former Wants To Hit Sixes From Ball 1...#INDvWI #WIvIND — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) August 3, 2019