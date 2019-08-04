Cricket South Africa on Sunday rubberstamped a new structure for its cricketing affairs that included the formation of two new posts: Director of Cricket and Team Manager, a release from the board stated.

According to the release, Cricket South Africa would soon advertise for the two posts, thus bringing an end to the tenure of current head coach Ottis Gibson and his support staff.

The new Team Manager’s role is modeled on the one in football where the manager will be responsible for appointing his coaching staff as well as the captain(s) of the team. The coaches, the medical staff and the administrative staff will all report directly to him.

In the new structure, the team manager will report to the Director of Cricket who will in turn report to the Chief Executive. All cricketing decisions within the system will be managed by the Director of Cricket, a position that will be taken over by Corrie van Zyl till a new, full-time director is appointed.

“This change will herald an exciting new era for the SA cricket and will bring us into line with best practice in professional sport,” commented CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.

“I must stress that the new structure was not a rash decision. It was taken after much deliberation by the Board, taking all the factors into consideration about the current state of our cricket and also the plan that we need to get to within the timelines we have set.

“I would like to thank Ottis Gibson, other members of the team’s current senior management, and our long-serving team manager, Dr. Moosajee, for their national service to South African cricket,” he added.