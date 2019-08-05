Australia’s Steve Smith continued his dream run on his Test return after the ball-tampering scandal with a second hundred in the first Ashes Test on Sunday.

The former captain was eventually dismissed for 142 as Australia set England an imposing target of 398 to win the first Test at Edgbaston.

It followed his 144 in the first innings and he has now scored 1,116 runs in his past 10 Ashes innings, a figure second only to the 1,236 made over the same span by Don Bradman – widely regarded as Test cricket’s greatest batsman.

He is now just the fifth Australia batsman to have made hundreds in both innings of an Ashes Test following Warren Bardsley (1909), Arthur Morris (1946/47), Steve Waugh (1997) and Matthew Hayden (2002/03).

“But, it’s kind of a dream comeback in a way. To be able to score two hundreds in a match, in the first Ashes match, it’s something I have never done in any form of cricket before in my life. It’s incredibly special,” he said of the knock.

Ashes-holders Australia, bidding to win their first Test series away to England in 18 years, made 487-7 declared in their second innings as they capitalised on the absence from the home side’s attack of the injured James Anderson.

Here’s a look at all the big numbers from Smith’s record feat

Australian tons in both innings of Ashes Test Player Scores Venue Year Warren Bardsley 136 and 130 The Oval 1909 Arthur Morris 122 and 124 no Adelaide 1946/47 Steve Waugh 108 and 116 Manchester 1997 Matthew Hayden 197 and 103 Brisbane 2002/03 Steve Smith 144 and 142 Birmingham 2019

Only Don Bradman has more Test centuries for Australia against England than Steve Smith 😮#Ashes pic.twitter.com/WNK48MmaYN — ICC (@ICC) August 4, 2019

Steve Smith's #Ashes career



2010-11 in Aus: 7,36,6,38,18,54*



2013 in Eng: 53,17,2,1,89,19,17,2,138*



2013-14 in Aus: 7,31,0,6,23*,111,15,19,115,7



2015 in Eng: 33,33,215,58,7,8,6,5,143



2017-18 in Aus: 141*,40,6,239,76,102*,83



2019 in Eng: 144, 109*



24m, 10 x100, 61.59 ave — Samuel Ferris (@samuelfez) August 4, 2019

Most Test runs after 119 innings:



Steve Smith: 6447*

Wally Hammond: 6440#Ashes — Samuel Ferris (@samuelfez) August 4, 2019

.@stevesmith49 becomes the 5th Australian batsman to score centuries in both innings of an #Ashes Test:



Warren Bardsley 136 & 130 - 1909

Arthur Morris 122 & 124* - 1947

Steve Waugh 108 & 116 - 1997

Matthew Hayden 197 & 103 - 2002 — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) August 4, 2019

Steve Smith scored his first 100 at The Oval in 2013. Since the start of that innings he is averaging 71.93 in 97 innings. In cricket, you hardly come across batsmen averaging 70 even in 20 inns. To main that average for nearly 100 inns is just INCREDIBLE! #Ashes — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) August 4, 2019

This is the 15th time a batsman has scored twin hundreds against England in a Test match, the most of any team. Smith joins Bardsley, Headley, Melville, Mitchell, Greenidge, S Waugh and Hope as batsmen to have done it as a visiting batsman in England. #Ashes — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 4, 2019

Most #Ashes Test 100s

19 - Don Bradman (63 inns)

12 - Jack Hobbs (71)

10 - Steve Waugh (72)/Steve Smith (43)

--

Fewest inns to reach 10th #Ashes 100

37 - Bradman

43 - S Smith

48 - Hobbs

71 - S Waugh#Ashes19#EngvAus #EngvsAus — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 4, 2019

Fewest inngs to 25 Test 100s



68 Don Bradman

119 STEVE SMITH

127 Virat Kohli

130 Sachin Tendulkar

138 Sunil Gavaskar

139 Matthew Hayden

147 Gary Sobers#ENGvAUS #Ashes19 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 4, 2019

Steven Smith's twin tons:



- first in his Test career

- 5th Aus batsman in Ashes

- 8th batsman overall in Ashes

- 2nd batsman at Edgbaston#Ashes2019 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 4, 2019

1 - Steve Smith has scored a hundred in each innings of a Test for the very first time. Maiden. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/Q78drA5bvA — OptaJim (@OptaJim) August 4, 2019

Hundreds in each inngs of an #Ashes Test



Warren Bardsley (1909) 🇦🇺

Herbert Sutcliffe (1925) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Wally Hammond (1929) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Denis Compton (1947) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Arthur Morris (1947) 🇦🇺

Steve Waugh (1997) 🇦🇺

Matthew Hayden (2002) 🇦🇺

STEVE SMITH (2019) 🇦🇺#ENGvAUS #Ashes19 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 4, 2019

With AFP Inputs