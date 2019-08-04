Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh registered his first half century post-retirement playing for Toronto Nationals in the Global T20 Canada, albeit in a losing cause, in Brampton on Friday.

Captaining the Nationals, Yuvraj smashed a 22-ball 51 batting at No 4 but the run-chase of 223 against Brampton Wolves proved too much for his side. Nationals fell short by 12 runs.

Batting first, Colin Munro’s Wolves made 222/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Scotland’s George Munsey top-scored with 66. Yuvraj was involved in four dismissals: taking two catches, effecting a run out and taking a wicket himself in the two overs he bowled.

Later, the 2011 World Cup player of the tournament hit three fours and five sixes on his way to an impressive half century. But he was dismissed in the 16th over of the run-chase. Brendon McCullum made a quickfire 22-ball 36 at the top.

Yuvraj’s form has been improving since his first match in the league where he struggled to 14. His scores since read 35, 41 and 52. Nationals, however, have lost three of their four matches.

Yuvraj, who announced his retirement earlier last month, was signed by Global T20 League franchise Toronto Nationals as their marquee player for the second season.